Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Cole Koepke to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

June 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Cole Koepke to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Koepke, 25, made his NHL debut in Tampa Bay's 2022-23 season opener October 11 at the New York Rangers. He skated in 17 games total with the Lightning, registering one point, a goal which came November 13 versus Washington.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Koepke also played in 52 regular season games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League during the 2022-23 season, posting seven goals and 19 points. He added three assists in five Calder Cup Playoff contests to rank tied for second on the Crunch for assists and tied for fifth for scoring.

Koepke was a sixth-round selection (183rd overall) of the Lightning in the 2018 NHL Draft.

