NHL Rookie Series Returns to PPL Center

June 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers are returning to the Lehigh Valley! The second Rookie Series at PPL Center will commence the 2023-24 hockey season when top prospects and young stars clash on the ice in a pair of games on Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16.

"The first-ever Rookie Series in 2022 was a phenomenal success," Phantoms Owner Rob Brooks said. "Our relationship with the Philadelphia Flyers allows us to host fantastic preseason NHL events such as the Rookie Series and we are thrilled to provide these kinds of exciting opportunities for area fans. It's the perfect way to begin our 10th Anniversary season of professional hockey in the Lehigh Valley!"

"The two-game Rookie Series vs. the New York Rangers is such a marquee event to kick off a new season of hockey for both the Flyers and the Phantoms," said Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere. "It's always a great weekend in Allentown and a wonderful opportunity for our fans to see the up-and-coming talent."

The 2022 Rookie Series featured several up-and-coming NHL skaters in a fast-paced debut weekend which thrilled fans of the Flyers and Rangers in downtown Allentown. With new Flyers head coach John Tortorella getting his first look at the Flyers, Tyson Foerster scored an overtime goal in the opening game and Sam Ersson dazzled with 36 saves on 37 shots in the weekend finale as the Flyers swept the series by scores of 2-1 (OT) and 5-1. Also impressing in the weekend set were Philadelphia forwards Noah Cates (Shorthanded goal) and Olle Lycksell (goal in each game) as well as Rangers prospects Bobby Trivigno (Goal) and Brennan Othmann (Rangers first-round selection).

"PPL Center is the place to be for top-level entertainment in the Lehigh Valley," Phantoms Owner Jim Brooks said. "We are so proud of the shows, talent and teams we bring to the Valley - and hosting these two iconic teams (Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers) adds to the wonderful list we have hosted in the past year including Journey, Adam Sandler, Janet Jackson, Greta Van Fleet, University of Michigan and Penn State hockey, and soon Stevie Nicks, Cody Johnson, and Tool, not to mention the Phantoms 10th season in the Valley."

The state-of-the-art PPL Center opened in September of 2014 bringing exciting hockey, entertainment, and community events to the heart of the Lehigh Valley region and serving as the anchor and main catalyst to the revitalization and growth of downtown Allentown. Since debuting, the 10,000-seat multipurpose venue has spurred over $1 billion in development and Allentown is now listed as a premier city that is one of the fastest-growing in America with over 5,000 new people working downtown and over three million square feet developed.

Among several honors and accolades, Allentown earned a Gold 2019 National Planning Achievement Award for Urban Design from the American Planning Association and the Downtown Allentown Revitalization District won a Global Award for Excellence from the Urban Land Institute in 2017-18 joined by only 12 other real estate development projects in the world and just seven other projects in the United States. Downtown Allentown's revitalization has attracted many high-profile businesses into the city.

Tickets for the Rookie Series will go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at PPLCenter.com

ROOKIE SERIES

Friday, September 15 (7:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, September 16 (5:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.