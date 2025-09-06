Clean up on Aisle O'Kane Katie O'Kane Finds the Back of the Net for Her First NWSL Goal! #nwsl
Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
