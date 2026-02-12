Ciudad De México Capitanes vs. Stockton Kings - Game Highlights
Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2026
- South Bay Lakers Depth Leads Comeback Win over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Poulakidas, House Set Franchise Records in Loss to Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Stockton Falls to Mexico City in 107-86 Home Defeat - Stockton Kings
- Bulls Fall Short to the Gold, Kawamura Records Career-High Double-Double - Windy City Bulls
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win - Motor City Cruise
- Iowa Wolves Lose Second to Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories
- Capitanes announce Rodrigo Serratos as Team President
- Capitanes announce 2021-22 season schedule
- Capitanes will participate in the NBA G League Season 2021-22