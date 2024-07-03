Chihuahuas' Four-Run Eighth Upends Isotopes, 8-5

El Paso, TX - Willie MacIver launched a tie-breaking, solo homer in the eighth inning to give Albuquerque the lead, but El Paso had a major answer. The Chihuahuas plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally past the Isotopes, 8-5, evening the six-game series at one triumph apiece. Veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki launched a pair of home runs to lead El Paso.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque lost a game when leading in the eighth inning or later for the ninth time this season (last: June 27 vs. Salt Lake).

- El Paso's four-run eighth marked the 42nd instance in which the Isotopes pitching staff has allowed a quartet or more in a frame in 2024 (last: June 29 vs. Salt Lake, eight in the ninth inning).

- The Isotopes drew one walk, their 11th time taking zero or one in a contest this year (last: June 29 vs. Salt Lake, zero).

- At the plate, Albuquerque tied a season-low by striking out four times (also: May 12 at El Paso, May 24 at Salt Lake).

- For the 11th time this season, the Isotopes pitching staff recorded four or fewer punchouts. Seven of the instances have taken place against El Paso.

- Albuquerque lost for the sixth time when outhitting their opponent (last: June 27 vs. Salt Lake).

- Drew Romo finished 3-for-5, his 10th contest with three or more hits in 2024, and third time he has accomplished the feat in his last nine games. Romo is 4-for-9 to start the month of July after batting .231 in June.

- MacIver launched his sixth home run in his last 15 ballgames, dating back to a two-homer performance June 12 vs. El Paso. He has gone deep in back-to-back contests for the first time since April 21-22 with Double-A Hartford.

- Hunter Stovall registered his eighth multi-hit performance in his last 15 games by going 2-for-5. Stovall is slashing .362/.424/.534 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch, while raising his batting average from .248 to .288.

- Jimmy Herron produced two sacrifice flies in a contest for the first time in his professional career.

- Trevor Boone saw his three-game streak with a homer come to an end, the second longest for an Isotope in 2024 (Hunter Goodman, four: April 17-20 at El Paso).

- Peyton Battenfield issued six walks, the most in a contest in his professional career (previous: five, July 8, 2022 with Triple-A Columbus). It also tied the season-high for an Isotopes hurler, as Tyler Danish relented six free passes on two occassions (April 25 vs. Oklahoma City, May 7 at El Paso).

- Ryan Rolison worked two perfect innings, and has delivered 5.0 hitless frames across three relief outings with Albuquerque this season. The only baserunner to reach against him came on an error, and was then erased via double play ball.

- Plawecki delivered the 15th multi-home run game by an opposing player in 2024. Keston Hiura was the most recent to accomplish the feat, in back-to-back contests June 27-28 vs. Salt Lake. Plawecki is the second Chihuahua to do so this season (also: Cal Mitchell, June 11 in Albuquerque).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for an Independence Day matchup at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque's starter is undecided, while veteran right-hander Nabil Crismatt is slated for El Paso. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm MT.

