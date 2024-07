OKC Takes Win Over Las Vegas, 11-6

July 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







For the second straight night, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Las Vegas Aviators were tied after seven innings, but this time Oklahoma City was the aggressor late in the game and prevailed over Las Vegas, 11-6, Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Oklahoma City jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, with a RBI single by Kody Hoese and two-run homer by Ryan Ward. However, Las Vegas scored four runs in the bottom of the frame to go ahead at 4-3. OKC responded with two runs in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Alan Trejo and RBI single by Andre Lipcius. Again, Las Vegas shot back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 6-5. OKC tied the game in the fifth inning when Diego Cartaya doubled and Trey Sweeney scored on an error during the play. Still even at 6-6 in the eighth inning, Cartaya hit his first Triple-A homer to give OKC the lead. Two more runs scored in the inning on a wild pitch and a RBI single by Hoese. Oklahoma City tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning to finish the scoring.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City snapped its season-high six game losing streak. The team also ended a six-game road losing skid, which was the team's longest since 2018.

-OKC put up its highest run total since an 11-2 win over Sugar Land June 11. The team also notched 14 hits for their most hits since June 8 at home against Round Rock (15).

-Diego Cartaya went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two singles and a walk. It's the second four-hit game of Cartaya's career and first since April 30, 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

-Alan Trejo made his team debut and reached base four times with two doubles and two walks.

-Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 21st home run of the season - a two-run shot off the left field foul pole in the third inning.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles. During his current five-game hitting streak, Hoese is 8-for-20.

-Trey Sweeney went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored two runs. Over his last five games, Sweeney is 7-for-18 and has reached base at least twice each game.

-The bullpen kept Las Vegas scoreless over the final five innings, allowing four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Las Vegas play the rubber match of the three-game series starting at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

[A blue and red logo Description automatically generated] Alex Freedman Director, Communications & Broadcasting Oklahoma City Baseball Club Triple-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Office: 405.218.2126 Cell: 314.852.9555 [A red white and blue rectangular sign with a black background Description automatically generated]

--_000_BL0PR07MB402084CFD4DCBC65D4D2BC89E8DD2BL0PR07MB4020namp_ Content-Type: text/html; charset="Windows-1252" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

v:*

Oklahoma City Baseball Club - 11

Las Vegas Aviators - 6

Tuesday - Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, Nev.

Game Summary: For the second straight night, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Las Vegas Aviators were tied after seven innings, but this time Oklahoma City was the aggressor late in the game and prevailed over Las Vegas, 11-6, Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Oklahoma City jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, with a RBI single by Kody Hoese and two-run homer by Ryan Ward. However, Las Vegas scored four runs in the bottom of the frame to go ahead at 4-3. OKC responded with two runs in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Alan Trejo and RBI single by Andre Lipcius. Again, Las Vegas shot back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 6-5. OKC tied the game in the fifth inning when Diego Cartaya doubled and Trey Sweeney scored on an error during the play. Still even at 6-6 in the eighth inning, Cartaya hit his first Triple-A homer to give OKC the lead. Two more runs scored in the inning on a wild pitch and a RBI single by Hoese. Oklahoma City tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning to finish the scoring.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City snapped its season-high six game losing streak. The team also ended a six-game road losing skid, which was the team's longest since 2018.

-OKC put up its highest run total since an 11-2 win over Sugar Land June 11. The team also notched 14 hits for their most hits since June 8 at home against Round Rock (15).

-Diego Cartaya went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two singles and a walk. It's the second four-hit game of Cartaya's career and first since April 30, 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

-Alan Trejo made his team debut and reached base four times with two doubles and two walks.

-Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 21st home run of the season - a two-run shot off the left field foul pole in the third inning.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles. During his current five-game hitting streak, Hoese is 8-for-20.

-Trey Sweeney went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored two runs. Over his last five games, Sweeney is 7-for-18 and has reached base at least twice each game.

-The bullpen kept Las Vegas scoreless over the final five innings, allowing four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Next Up : Oklahoma City and Las Vegas play the rubber match of the three-game series starting at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Alex Freedman

Director, Communications & Broadcasting

Oklahoma City Baseball Club

Triple-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Office: 405.218.2126

Cell: 314.852.9555

--_000_BL0PR07MB402084CFD4DCBC65D4D2BC89E8DD2BL0PR07MB4020namp_-- >

*** Part 1 - ASCII

Oklahoma City Baseball Club - 11

Las Vegas Aviators - 6

Tuesday - Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, Nev.

Game Summary: For the second straight night, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Las Vegas Aviators were tied after seven innings, but this time Oklahoma City was the aggressor late in the game and prevailed over Las Vegas, 11-6, Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Oklahoma City jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, with a RBI single by Kody Hoese and two-run homer by Ryan Ward. However, Las Vegas scored four runs in the bottom of the frame to go ahead at 4-3. OKC responded with two runs in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Alan Trejo and RBI single by Andre Lipcius. Again, Las Vegas shot back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 6-5. OKC tied the game in the fifth inning when Diego Cartaya doubled and Trey Sweeney scored on an error during the play. Still even at 6-6 in the eighth inning, Cartaya hit his first Triple-A homer to give OKC the lead. Two more runs scored in the inning on a wild pitch and a RBI single by Hoese. Oklahoma City tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning to finish the scoring.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City snapped its season-high six game losing streak. The team also ended a six-game road losing skid, which was the team's longest since 2018.

-OKC put up its highest run total since an 11-2 win over Sugar Land June 11. The team also notched 14 hits for their most hits since June 8 at home against Round Rock (15).

-Diego Cartaya went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two singles and a walk. It's the second four-hit game of Cartaya's career and first since April 30, 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

-Alan Trejo made his team debut and reached base four times with two doubles and two walks.

-Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 21st home run of the season - a two-run shot off the left field foul pole in the third inning.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles. During his current five-game hitting streak, Hoese is 8-for-20.

-Trey Sweeney went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored two runs. Over his last five games, Sweeney is 7-for-18 and has reached base at least twice each game.

-The bullpen kept Las Vegas scoreless over the final five innings, allowing four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Las Vegas play the rubber match of the three-game series starting at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Alex Freedman

Director, Communications & Broadcasting

Oklahoma City Baseball Club

Triple-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Office: 405.218.2126

Cell: 314.852.9555

--_000_BL0PR07MB402084CFD4DCBC65D4D2BC89E8DD2BL0PR07MB4020namp_--

--_007_BL0PR07MB402084CFD4DCBC65D4D2BC89E8DD2BL0PR07MB4020namp_ Content-Type: image/png; name="image001.png" Content-Description: image001.png Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image001.png"; sizes155; creation-date="Wed, 03 Jul 2024 01:59:49 GMT"; modification-date="Wed, 03 Jul 2024 01:59:49 GMT" Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding: AAAAAA

--_007_BL0PR07MB402084CFD4DCBC65D4D2BC89E8DD2BL0PR07MB4020namp_ Content-Type: image/png; name="image002.png" Content-Description: image002.png Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image002.png"; sizes134; creation-date="Wed, 03 Jul 2024 01:59:50 GMT"; modification-date="Wed, 03 Jul 2024 01:59:50 GMT" Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding: AAAA

--_007_BL0PR07MB402084CFD4DCBC65D4D2BC89E8DD2BL0PR07MB4020namp_ Content-Type: image/png; name="image003.png" Content-Description: image003.png Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image003.png"; size838; creation-date="Wed, 03 Jul 2024 01:59:51 GMT"; modification-date="Wed, 03 Jul 2024 01:59:51 GMT" Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding: AAAA= --_007_BL0PR07MB402084CFD4DCBC65D4D2BC89E8DD2BL0PR07MB4020namp_--

------ Attachment: 1-OKC-LV_Box_Score_-_July_2.pdf ------

OKC @ LV | 2024-07-02 | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (42-41) 11,Las Vegas Aviators (41-42) 6

Jul 2nd, 2024

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Okla. City

0

0

3

2

1

0

0

3

2

11

14

2

Las Vegas

0

0

4

2

0

0

0

0

0

6

10

2

Okla. City

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR

RBI BB SO PO A

Lipcius, 1B

.290

6

1

1

0

0

0

1

0

1

8

0

Outman, CF

.276

4

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

2

1

0

Hoese, 3B

.304

5

1

2

0

0

0

2

0

1

2

2

Ward, LF

.275

5

1

1

0

0

1

2

0

2

1

0

Sweeney, SS

.243

4

2

1

0

0

0

0

1

2

3

5

Cartaya, DH

.320

4

2

4

1

0

1

1

1

0

0

0

Owings, RF

.258

5

2

1

0

0

0

0

0

2

1

0

Trejo, 2B

.667

3

1

2

2

0

0

1

2

1

4

3

Okey, C

.241

5

1

1

0

0

0

1

0

1

7

0

Vallimont, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Varland, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Dreyer, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Feyereisen, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Gowdy, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.271

41 11 14

3

0

2

8

4

12

27 11

BATTING

2B: Trejo 2 (2, Basso, Basso); Cartaya (1, Basso).

HR: Ward (21, 3rd inning off Basso, 1 on, 2 out); Cartaya (1, 8th inning off Santos, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Cartaya 8; Hoese 2; Lipcius; Okey; Outman; Owings; Sweeney; Trejo 4; Ward 4.

RBI: Cartaya (3); Hoese 2 (40); Lipcius (61); Okey (11); Trejo (1); Ward 2 (60).

2-out RBI: Ward 2; Hoese 2; Lipcius.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Owings; Ward 2; Lipcius.

Team RISP: 3-for-15.

Team LOB: 8.

BASERUNNING

SB: Outman (7, 2nd base off Muller/Pozo).

FIELDING

E: Okey (2, throw); Lipcius (8, dropped foul).

DP: 2 (Trejo-Sweeney-Lipcius; Sweeney-Trejo-Lipcius).

Las Vegas

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR

RBI

BB SO PO

A

Wilson, SS

.451

4

2 2

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

2

Noda, RF

.236

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

4

1

2

0

Allen, N, 2B

.357

5

0 3

1

0

0

2

0

0

2

0

Brown, S, CF

.418

5

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

3

0

Diaz, J, DH

.300

5

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

Thomas, Col, LF

.304

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

0

Pérez, C, 1B

.243

4

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

Pozo, C

.290

4

1

1

0

0

1

1

0

0

12

3

Davidson, 3B

.289

3

1

1

0

0

0

0

1

2

2

3

Muller, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Basso, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Santos, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Holman, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Briggs, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.276

35 6 10

3

0

1

3

6

7

27

10

BATTING

2B: Wilson (5, Vallimont); Pérez, C (17, Vallimont); Allen, N (15, Dreyer).

HR: Pozo (10, 3rd inning off Vallimont, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Allen, N 4; Brown, S; Davidson; Diaz, J; Pozo 4; Pérez, C 2; Wilson 3.

RBI: Allen, N 2 (27); Pozo (33).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Thomas, Col 2; Pozo; Allen, N 3.

GIDP: Brown, S; Diaz, J.

Team RISP: 1-for-13.

Team LOB: 9.

FIELDING

E: Pozo (4, catcher interference); Thomas, Col (1, fielding).

Okla. City

ERA

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Vallimont

9.31

4.0

6

6

5

5

3

1

21

Varland

7.48

1.2

1

0

0

0

2

0

7

Dreyer (W, 2-1)

1.50

1.1

1

0

0

0

2

0

5

Feyereisen (H, 2)

6.75

1.0

2

0

0

1

0

0

6

Gowdy

3.28

1.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Totals

4.64

9.0

10 6

5

6

7

1

42

Las Vegas

ERA

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Muller

5.40

2.2

2

2

2

1

5

0

12

Basso

8.35

3.1

7

4

3

0

4

1

17

Santos (L, 0-1)

8.31

1.1

2

3

3

1

2

1

7

Holman

1.26

0.2

2

0

0

0

1

0

4

Briggs

11.17

1.0

1

2

2

2

0

0

6

Totals

6.33

9.0

14

11

10

4

12

2

46

WP: Vallimont 2; Dreyer; Muller; Santos 2; Holman; Briggs 2.

HBP: Thomas, Col (by Varland).

Pitches-strikes: Vallimont 95-55; Varland 36-23; Dreyer 22-16; Feyereisen 26-13; Gowdy 6-4; Muller 42-32; Basso 66-42; Santos 31-17; Holman 15-10; Briggs 24-13.

Groundouts-flyouts: Vallimont 3-1; Varland 2-0; Dreyer 1-0; Feyereisen 2-0; Gowdy 1-1; Muller 2-1; Basso 3-2; Santos 0-0; Holman 1-0; Briggs 2-1.

Batters faced: Vallimont 21; Varland 7; Dreyer 5; Feyereisen 6; Gowdy 3; Muller 12; Basso 17; Santos 7; Holman 4; Briggs 6.

Inherited runners-scored: Basso 1-1; Holman 2-2.

Umpires: HP: Dillon Wilson. 1B: Ray Patchen. 3B: James Jean.

Official Scorer: Peter Legner

Weather: 103 degrees, Clear

Wind: 2 mph, R To L

First pitch: 7:07 PM

T: 3:17

Att: 6,181

Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark

July 2, 2024

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.