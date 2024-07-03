OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (2-6/42-41) at Las Vegas Aviators (4-4/41-42)

Game #84 of 150/Second Half #9 of 75/Road #48 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP River Ryan (0-0, 3.68) vs. LV-RHP Joe Boyle (0-2, 13.11)

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 8:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club closes out the road portion of its home-and-home series against Las Vegas Aviators at 8:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark before the teams shift to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark starting Thursday...With a win last night, OKC stopped its longest losing streak of the season at six games and moved its overall record back above .500 at 42-41...OKC is 3-9 over the last 12 games and tonight seeks back-to-back wins for the just the third time since June 1.

Last Game: For the second straight night, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Las Vegas Aviators were tied after seven innings, but this time Oklahoma City was the aggressor late in the game and prevailed over Las Vegas, 11-6, Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Oklahoma City jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, with a RBI single by Kody Hoese and two-run homer by Ryan Ward. However, Las Vegas scored four runs in the bottom of the frame to go ahead at 4-3. OKC responded with two runs in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Alan Trejo and RBI single by Andre Lipcius. Again, Las Vegas shot back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 6-5. OKC tied the game in the fifth inning when Diego Cartaya doubled and Trey Sweeney scored on an error during the play. Still even at 6-6 in the eighth inning, Cartaya hit his first Triple-A homer to give OKC the lead. Two more runs scored in the inning on a wild pitch and a RBI single by Hoese. Oklahoma City tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning to finish the scoring. The OKC bullpen kept Las Vegas scoreless over the final five innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: River Ryan (0-0) makes his fourth start of the season with OKC...He last started and pitched a season-high 3.2 innings June 27 in Reno as he is continuing to build his workload after starting the season on the IL. He allowed one run and two hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. After giving up a quick run with one out in the first inning, he retired 10 of his final 12 batters faced and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 4-2 loss...After Ryan struggled in his first game with OKC June 15 at Sugar Land and did not make it out of the first inning, over his last two games he has allowed a total of one run and three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts over 6.2 innings...Ryan had been on the 60-day Injured List since late March due to shoulder soreness. Ryan appeared in two games on rehab assignment at the lower levels of the Minors in early June before joining OKC...Ryan entered the season as the No. 4 prospect in the Dodgers organization according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 7 prospect in the organization by Baseball America...He made two starts with OKC in September last season, pitching a combined 7.0 innings and racking up 12 K's against two walks, but he also allowed 10 runs (8 ER) and 12 hits...With Double-A Tulsa last season, Ryan posted a 3.33 ERA over 97.1 IP, going 1-6, with 98 K's against 44 walks. His innings total paced the Drillers last season...Ryan was originally selected by San Diego in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of UNC Pembroke and was acquired by the Dodgers in March 2022 in exchange for Matt Beaty. Ryan originally signed with San Diego as a two-way player before converting to pitching full-time in 2022...This is his first career appearance against Las Vegas.

Against the Aviators: 2024: 1-1 2023: 8-3 All-time: 63-70 At LV: 34-35 Oklahoma City and Las Vegas meet for the first time this season and will play six consecutive games against one another, split between a pair of home-and-home three-game series. The teams will play through Wednesday in Las Vegas and then Thursday-Saturday in OKC...The teams last met in Oklahoma City June 20-25, 2023 with OKC winning the series, 3-2, as one game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather...OKC won five of six games in the first series of 2023 between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark during OKC's first road series of last season...OKC had a 65-56 edge in runs scored last season, while the Aviators hit 16 homers in 11 games against OKC, which had 14 home runs in the series hit by 10 different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 10 games against the Aviators last season, while Ryan Ward had a team-best 10 RBI in 10 games against Las Vegas...OKC won the overall season series, 8-3, in 2023, winning a season series against Las Vegas for the first time since 2015 (3-1). OKC went 0-4-2 in series against Las Vegas from 2017-22 before last season's win...OKC and Las Vegas meet again later this season for a six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18.

San Diego: Diego Cartaya went 4-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run, a double, two singles and a walk Tuesday night. It marked the second four-hit game of Cartaya's career and his first since April 30, 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. He matched the season high for hits for an OKC player, becoming the 10th OKC player to record a four-hit game. Prior to Thursday, Cartaya was 4-for-21 over his first five games with OKC...He has hit safely in each of his last three games, going 6-for-12.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles last night and scored a run. During his current five-game hitting streak, Hoese is 8-for-20 and has scored seven runs. He has also hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 12-for-36 (.333)...Hoese led OKC with a .338 AVG and eight doubles in June. He ranked second with a .411 OBP, .550 SLG and .961 OPS and tied for second with 11 extra-base hits...Since May 28, Hoese has hit safely in 22 of 27 games, batting .355 (38x107) with nine doubles, three homers, 18 RBI, 24 runs scored, 11 walks and 13 multi-hit games...He ranks third on OKC with 23 multi-hit games this season.

Dinger Details: Last night, Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 21st home run of the season - a two-run shot off the left field foul pole in the third inning - and Diego Cartaya hit his first Triple-A homer as OKC finished with a second straight multi-homer game. OKC last recorded consecutive multi-homer games June 14-16 in Sugar Land, hitting 10 homers over a three-game stretch...OKC's four home runs over the last two games equal the team's homer total from the previous six games...Overall this season, OKC's 109 home runs are fifth-most in the league and OKC's 72 home runs in road games (47 G) are second-most in the PCL for an away team...On the other hand, Las Vegas hit a home run last night and has hit six homers over the first two games of the series. OKC has now given up at least one home run in 14 straight games, totaling 26 homers. OKC last allowed a home run in 14 consecutive games Sept. 9-24, 2022 (20 HR) and has not allowed a home run in 15 straight games during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015)...OKC has allowed 81 total home runs this season - second fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has allowed 43 home runs since June 1 - tied for third-most in Triple-A - after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games). In fact, 53.1 percent of home runs allowed this season have occurred within the last 28 games and 32 percent of the home runs by opponents have occurred within the last 14 games (26 HR)...OKC has now allowed at least one homer in 16 of the last 17 games, for a total of 30 home runs.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored two runs Tuesday. Over his last five games, Sweeney is 7-for-18 and has reached base at least twice each game. He has four RBI, three walks and four runs scored during the stretch. This is his fourth hitting streak of the season of at least five games and his longest since his season-best 11-game hitting streak May 21-June 2...Sweeney leads OKC with 78 games played this season...His 53 RBI are tied for ninth in the league this season and he is one of three OKC players with 50 or more RBI this season.

Drew Up: Drew Avans had Tuesday off and currently owns a 25-game on-base streak - the longest active streak in the PCL, OKC's second-longest on-base streak of 2024 and tied for the fifth-longest on-base streak in the league this season. Trey Sweeney owns OKC's longest on-base streak of 2024, as he started the season with a 27-game on-base streak...During the stretch that started May 31, Avans is 31-for-105 (.295) with 11 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 15 walks and 23 runs scored. However, he went just 4-for-23 during the previous series and is 2-for-17 over his last four games...Avans last reached base in more than 25 games as part of a 50-game on-base streak from June 11-Aug. 14, 2022 - the longest on-base streak by an OKC player during the MLBAM era (since 2005)...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for walks (224) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 411 career games and 107 stolen bases, while ranking third in hits (403) and fifth in doubles (76)...Avans leads the Minors with 68 runs scored. He is second in the PCL with seven triples, while his 25 stolen bases are fourth, his 43 walks are sixth and his 88 hits are seventh.

Summer Blues: OKC is 2-6 to start the second half of the PCL season and is 5-14 since June 12. Following a win June 11 at Sugar Land, OKC was 37-27 and had tied the team's season-high mark at 10 games above .500. However, OKC's five wins since that day are fewest in the PCL and tied for fewest in Triple-A...OKC went 9-17 in June, marking the first time OKC lost 17 games in a month since August 2023 (10-17) and marked OKC's fewest wins in a month since May 2021 (9-14). June 2024 marked the team's lowest monthly winning percentage (.346) since August 2019, when the team went 9-19 (.321)...During the previous series in Reno, OKC lost five games within the same series since dropping the first five games of a home series against Albuquerque Aug. 22-26, 2023. Since the switch to primarily six-game series in 2021, it is just the second time that OKC lost five straight games within one series and the first time it's happened on the road. This is also just the third time since the start of 2021 OKC has lost three consecutive six-game series...With six series losses this season, OKC has already matched its 2023 total...Since a four-game win streak ended June 1, OKC is just 2-7 following a win.

The Rundown: Last night, OKC scored 11 runs to put up its highest run total since an 11-2 win over Sugar Land June 11. OKC has now scored 17 runs over the first two games against Las Vegas after totaling 17 runs in the previous five games combined in Reno...OKC also notched 14 hits last night for the team's most hits since June 8 at home against Round Rock (15). Last night was just the seventh time in the last 21 games OKC's hit total reached double digits...Since June 4, OKC has scored 139 runs in 26 games - third-fewest in the league. In contrast, from the start of the season through June 3, OKC's 360 runs in 58 games were third-most in the PCL. In June, OKC scored 144 runs - third-fewest in the league (5.5 rpg) - and OKC's June run total was the team's lowest in a month with at least 25 games played since May 2023 when OKC scored 137 runs over 26 games...OKC saw marginal improvement with runners in scoring position last night, going 3-for-15 after going 2-for-27 over the previous two games and 4-for-the-last-54 entering Tuesday.

Around the Horn: Alan Trejo made his team debut Tuesday and reached base four times with two doubles and two walks....Austin Gauthier is 8-for-16 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and six walks and has reached base in 15 of 23 plate appearances during the road trip...Last night, OKC ended a six-game road losing skid, which was the team's longest since 2018. OKC is now 23-24 on the road this season and 3-10 in its last 13 road games. OKC set a club record by going 48-27 on the road in 2023...Hunter Feduccia had Tuesday off, but has reached base safely in 17 straight games - tied for the fourth-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season. He has 14 hits, 14 RBI and 15 walks during the stretch.

