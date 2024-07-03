El Paso Drops Albuquerque, 8-5
July 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come back and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-5 Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.
El Paso catcher Kevin Plawecki went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Plawecki had entered the game with two home runs on the season. It was El Paso's sixth multi-homer game of the year and the first since Cal Mitchell's on June 11 at Albuquerque. It was Plawecki's first multi-homer game since 2017 with Triple-A Las Vegas. Matthew Batten and Tirso Ornelas also had two hits each for El Paso.
Chihuahuas left fielder Clay Dungan walked twice Wednesday to advance his on-base streak to 32 straight games between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso. Wednesday's game had four lead changes.
Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 5, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (07/03/2024) (milb.com)
Team Records: Albuquerque (4-4), El Paso (4-4)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-1, 7.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
