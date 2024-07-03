El Paso Drops Albuquerque, 8-5

July 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come back and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-5 Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

El Paso catcher Kevin Plawecki went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Plawecki had entered the game with two home runs on the season. It was El Paso's sixth multi-homer game of the year and the first since Cal Mitchell's on June 11 at Albuquerque. It was Plawecki's first multi-homer game since 2017 with Triple-A Las Vegas. Matthew Batten and Tirso Ornelas also had two hits each for El Paso.

Chihuahuas left fielder Clay Dungan walked twice Wednesday to advance his on-base streak to 32 straight games between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso. Wednesday's game had four lead changes.

Team Records: Albuquerque (4-4), El Paso (4-4)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-1, 7.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

