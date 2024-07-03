Gusto Shines, But Earns Loss Against Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Space Cowboys (53-30, 4-4) were shutout for the first time this season against the Round Rock Express (42-40, 5-3) as they dropped game two at Dell Diamond on Tuesday night, 1-0.

RHP Ryan Gusto (L, 2-2) took the mound and while getting the first six outs with ease, found himself in a jam in the third. Blain Crim led off the frame with a double and Gusto issued a walk to Trevor Hauver. A wild pitch moved the runners over to second and third, and Jax Biggers hit a sacrifice fly that gave Crim plenty of time to make it home to score the first and only run of the game between both teams. Gusto ended his outing after 6.0 innings of three-hit ball, walking two and striking out five in his second-straight quality start.

The Space Cowboys were not able to piece any runs together against the tandem of RHP Tyler Mahle making a rehab start for Round Rock and RHP Owen White (W, 2-4), working only three hits and striking out five times against the duo. Sugar Land made things interesting in the ninth inning when Jesús Bastidas started the frame by getting hit with a 1-2 sinker from White. The Express went to LHP Grant Wolfram (S, 3) in the bullpen and the lefty issued a walk to Shay Whitcomb to put two on with no outs. Wolfram got a double play to simmer the Space Cowboys down, but intentionally walked Pedro León to put runners on the corners with two outs. Omar Narváez popped the sixth pitch Wolfram threw into no man's land down the left field line, and third baseman Ezequiel Duran made a great play to make the grab and secure the 1-0 win against the Space Cowboys.

The Space Cowboys play the series finale in Round Rock Wednesday night. Sugar Land's RHP AJ Blubaugh (5-2, 3.53) will go up against Round Rock's RHP Gerson Garabito (1-3, 2.50) for a 6:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

