Whitcomb, Hamilton Homer to Carry Sugar Land to Victory

July 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX - A night after dropping a tight 1-0 contest, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (54-30, 5-4) offense bounced back and took the series finale against the Round Rock Express (42-41, 5-4) in a 4-3 win on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

The Space Cowboys struck first in the second inning when RHP Gerson Garabito (L, 1-4) led off the frame by hitting Pedro León with a 2-2 sinker. León stole second, and then showed off his speed while taking home on a deep sacrifice fly from Omar Narváez to put the first run on the board for Sugar Land in 13.1 innings. Shay Whitcomb extended the Space Cowboys lead with a two-run bomb in the third, his 19th of the year, making it 3-0.

RHP AJ Blubaugh (W, 6-2) faced the minimum in his first two innings before walking two in the bottom of the third. Back-to-back singles from Ezequiel Duran and Blaine Crim made it a one-run game. Round Rock knotted it up the next frame when Blubaugh issued a two-out walk to Jax Biggers and Jose Barrero drove him in on a double. Blubaugh's night ended after 5.0 innings, allowing just three runs on four hits while striking out six in his 14th start of the season for the Space Cowboys.

Garabito came back out for the sixth and surrendered a solo shot to Quincy Hamilton to break the tie and give Sugar Land a 4-3 lead. In the bottom half of the frame, RHP Cesar Gomez (H, 1) got the first two outs before giving up a single to Matt Duffy. LHP Parker Mushinski (H, 5) came in to get the final batter of the inning but walked Biggers and Barrero to bring up pinch-hitter Sandro Fabian with the bases loaded. Fabian blooped a cutter to left field, but David Hensley made a great diving grab to end the sixth and preserve the Space Cowboys advantage.

RHP Forrest Whitley (H, 2) and RHP Kaleb Ort (H, 6) took over for the seventh and eighth innings, combining for just one hit allowed and three strikeouts. Seeking his minor league-leading 17th save, RHP Wander Suero pitched in the ninth and got Barrero out before walking Fabian to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Suero locked in to get a flyout and a groundout to end the game and salvage the series against Round Rock.

The Space Cowboys return home for a three-game set with Round Rock Thursday night. Sugar Land's LHP Colton Gordon (4-0, 4.56) will take on Round Rock's RHP Adrian Sampson (8-4, 5.19) for a 6:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.