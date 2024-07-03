Sugar Land Snags 4-3 Win Over Round Rock On Wednesday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (5-4 | 42-41) fell 4-3 to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-4 | 54-30) as they celebrated Independence Day Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter RHP Gerson Garabito (1-4, 2.98) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs to score on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Sugar Land starter RHP A.J. Blubaugh (6-2, 3.66) got the win, posting 5.0 innings that saw three runs, four hits, four walks and six punchouts. Space Cowboys RHP Wander Suero snagged his 17 th save of the season with a shutout ninth inning that included one walk.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sugar Land opened the scoring in the top of the second inning after CF Pedro León scored from second on a sacrifice fly to deep center field from C Omar Narváez to make it 1-0.

3B Shay Whitcomb knocked a two-run homer just over the left center field fence in the top of the third inning, driving in SS Jesús Bastidas to increase the Space Cowboys advantage to 3-0.

Round Rock got on the board in the bottom of the third frame thanks to consecutive RBI singles by SS Ezequiel Duran and 1B Blaine Crim to cut it to 3-2.

A double by CF Jose Barrero knotted it at three for the Express, as 3B Jax Biggers scored his second run of the game in the fourth inning.

RF Quincy Hamilton broke the tie with a solo home run into the Round Rock bullpen to put Sugar Land back in front, 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning. The Express put six runners on base throughout the final four innings, but couldn't plate anyone as the Space Cowboys secured the 4-3 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

After Wednesday night's loss, Round Rock is 12-12 in Independence Day Celebration games at Dell Diamond.

Express SS Ezequiel Duran recorded his first Triple-A hit and RBI since September 27, 2023, which also came against Sugar Land. On Wednesday, Duran went 1-for-5 with one RBI.

With three walks on Wednesday, E-Train 3B Jax Biggers has now reached base multiple times in four consecutive games. During this stretch, Biggers has gone 5-for-10 with three extra-base hits, three RBI, six runs and five walks with just one strikeout.

RHP Josh Sborz made his seventh Major League rehab appearance and threw 1.1 shutout innings in relief. Sborz struck out two batters while on the bump.

Next up: The Express and Space Cowboys travel to Sugar Land for the second half of their six-game set on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (8-4, 5.19) is slated to start up against Space Cowboys LHP Colton Gordon (4-0, 4.56). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

