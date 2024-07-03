Space Cowboys Return Home for Three Games with the Round Rock Express

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field to start a three-game series from Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6 with the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Thursday, July 4 vs. Round Rock @ 6:05 pm

Celebrate the Fourth of July with an Independence Day Celebration presented by Grace After Fire. The Space Cowboys will be wearing special jerseys for the occasion, and there will be a Game-worn Patriotic jersey auction that benefits Grace After Fire.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Replica Patriotic Jersey presented by Regions Bank. Cap off the night with a Postgame Firework Extravagnza. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Available special for Independence Day are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas starting at $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for tickets in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

Friday, July 5 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 pm

The first 2,000 fans will receive Justin Verlander White Replica Astros Jersey presented by Tachus Fiber when the gates open at 5:30 pm. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be in attendance for fans to enjoy as well.

Kick off the weekend with Fauxback Night where the Space Cowboys enter an alternate timeline on Friday night by wearing their Fauxback jerseys. The caps and jerseys of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys represent a time 'when they existed' in the decades of the past.

Stick around after the game for Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Saturday, July 6 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 pm

The series will close out with Margaritaville Night presented by Visit Frisco. The first 2,000 fans will receive an Aloha Shirt Giveaway presented by UnitedHealthcare. Pregame, Chris Holmes of Bama Breeze Sounds will be performing in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza. Additionally, Margaritaville Picnic Paradise tickets are for sale here - for $32, fans can get an H-E-B Picnic Plaza ticket, access to the buffet in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza and priority seating for pregame music in the Plaza. Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

