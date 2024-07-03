Walk-off Walk Gives Tacoma Second Straight Win

July 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (47-36) drew four walks in the ninth inning to beat the Salt Lake Bees (35-47) by a score of 8-7, Tuesday at Cheney Stadium.

The game started just as last night's did, with Jason Vosler delivering an RBI single in the first inning to give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. Salt Lake took their first lead of the series in the third on a two-run home run from Michael Stefanic.

Tacoma answered with a three-run fourth inning on a solo home run from Spencer Packard and a two-run single from Jake Slaughter. Stefanic struck again in the fifth with an RBI double to make it 4-3.

A home run from Tyler Locklear and a sacrifice fly from Samad Taylor in the fifth inning made it 6-3 Rainiers, where it stayed until the eighth. The Bees tied the game with a solo home run from Keston Hiura and a two-run blast from Jack Lopez.

With the game tied in the ninth, D'Shawn Knowles drew a bases loaded walk to give Salt Lake a 7-6 lead. Tacoma fought back, however, winning the game by scoring runs on an error and a walk-off walk.

POSTGAME NOTES: In his first game on Major League rehab, Gregory Santos spun a scoreless inning of relief. The right-hander allowed one hit while striking out a batter. Spencer Packard clubbed his first Triple-A home run, going 1-for-5 with a home run and a run batted in to raise his batting average to .311 on the season. Jason Vosler checked in with yet another multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double, a walk and a run batted in. The 30-year-old leads Tacoma with 14 doubles and 25 multi-hit games, collecting 84 hits so far this year.

Tacoma and Salt Lake will play game three of their six-game set tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium set for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

