Patriotic Weekend Fills Three-Game Set vs. Sacramento

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are gearing up for a momentous celebration of Independence Day! The club is all set to host a significant event, the Patriotic Weekend, during a three-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting on Thursday, July 4th.

With fireworks lighting up the sky all three nights and a special Military Appreciation Night on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field, this short series is a perfect family outing, packed with fun for all ages.

Here's an exciting opportunity for our fans! You can win the exclusive, on-field, U.S.A.-themed jerseys that the Aces players will wear all three nights. Just place your bid online at www.renoaces.com, and all proceeds will go to the Reno Aces Foundation.

A complete promotional detail for the upcoming Reno Aces homestand is below.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Patriotic Weekend at Greater Nevada Field

The three best days of the year at Greater Nevada Field has arrived! Fans enjoying an Aces game will experience three-straight nights of fun (and fireworks)!

On the field, the Reno Aces will be wearing specialty American flag-themed jerseys all three nights which will be auctioned to benefit the Reno Aces Foundation.

July 4 - Independence Day Celebration presented by Travel Nevada, KTVN, and KBUL 98.1, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Join in the celebration of America and its favorite pastime! July 4th is the best day of the year at Greater Nevada Field, and it will be capped off with an extended fireworks spectacular!

July 5 - Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

July 6 - Military Appreciation Night presented by USA Bath

July's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5

Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM

$10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at www.RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 FM

The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light draft beers and merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM:

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are now on sale via www.RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

