Aviators INF Jordan Díaz Named PCL Player of the Month; MiLB Announces June Players & Pitchers of the Month

July 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for June in Major League Baseball's player development system.

International League (Triple-A)

St. Paul Saints (Twins) outfielder Matt Wallner batted .324/.403/.724 and led the league in home runs (12), RBI (28), runs (27), total bases (76) and slugging percentage (.724). He finished second in hits (34) and third in OPS (1.127). He recorded eight multi-hit games homered in consecutive games four times. He posted a six-game hitting streak and two seven-game hitting streaks. Wallner, 26, was selected by Minnesota in Competitive Balance Round A (39th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) right-hander Allan Winans went 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA in five starts as he allowed four earned runs on 23 hits over 31.0 innings. He struck out a league-best 36 while walking four and held opponents to a .198 average. Three of his five starts were shutouts of 6.0 innings. Winans, 28, was originally selected by New York (NL) in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Campbell University.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics) second baseman Jordan Diaz batted .407/.474/.744 and led the league in hits (34), average (.407) and on-base percentage (.474). He was second in slugging percentage (.744) and OPS (1.218), was third in total bases (64) and fourth in home runs (eight) and RBI (25). He recorded 11 multi-hit games (including seven three-hit games) and had two separate hitting streaks of eight games. Diaz, 23, was signed by Oakland as an international free agent out of Monteria, Colombia, on August 13, 2016.

Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) right-hander Emerson Hancock was 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA in four starts as he allowed two earned runs on 14 hits and seven walks over 21.1 innings. He struck out 17 and held opponents to a .187 average. After allowing two runs in the first inning of June, he did not allow another run in his last 20.1 innings in June with Tacoma (he started for Seattle on June 13, allowing two runs over 7.0 innings against the White Sox). Hancock, 25, was selected by Seattle in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia.

Eastern League (Double-A)

Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) second baseman/center fielder Kristian Campbell batted .420/.515/.667 and led the league in average (.420), hits (34), on-base percentage (.515) and OPS (1.182). He was second in runs (21) and slugging percentage (.667) and was third in total bases (54). He posted nine multi-hit games and --had separate hitting streaks of nine and 13 games. It is his second Player of the Month Award this year as he claimed the May award with Greenville in the South Atlantic League. Campbell, 22, was selected by Boston in the Compensation Round following the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) right-hander Brad Lord repeats as the Eastern League's winner after going 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA in four starts as he allowed just two earned runs on 14 hits and seven walks over 26.0 innings. He held opponents to a .159 average before a June 20 promotion to Triple-A Rochester. Lord, 24, was selected by Washington in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida.

Southern League (Double-A)

Tennessee Smokies (Cubs) second baseman James Triantos batted .393/.438/.607 and led the league in average (.393), hits (35), runs (22) and stolen bases (16). He finished second in total bases (54), slugging percentage (.607) and OPS (1.045) and was fourth in on-base percentage (.438). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and separate hitting streaks of seven and eight games. Triantos, 21, was selected by Chicago (NL) in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia.

Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) right-hander Logan Henderson went 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA in four starts as he scattered 15 hits and four walks over 21.2 innings. He held opponents to a .192 average while striking out 29. On June 15 and June 28, he tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts. Henderson, 22, was selected by Milwaukee in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas.

Texas League (Double-A)

San Antonio Missions (Padres) catcher Brandon Valenzuela batted .310/.384/.540 and led the league in total bases (47). He finished second in OPS (.924) and RBI (18) and was third in average (.310), home runs (five) and slugging percentage (.540). He recorded seven multi-hit games. Valenzuela, 23, was signed by San Diego as an international free agent out of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, on July 2, 2017.

Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) left-hander Danny Wirchansky went 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in five starts as he allowed two earned runs on 13 hits and four walks over 28.1 innings, while holding opponents to a .134 average. He did not allow an earned run in his first 24.0 innings in June. Wirchansky, 27, was originally selected by Milwaukee in the 25th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Pace University.

Midwest League (High-A)

Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins) infielder Josh Zamora batted .322/.402/.578 and led the league in home runs (six), total bases (52), slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (.980). He was second in hits (29), was third in RBI (16) and fifth in average (.322). He recorded seven multi-hit games and ended the month on a 14-game hitting streak. Zamora, 25, was signed by Miami as a free agent on July 23, 2022, out of the University of Nevada.

Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) right-hander Steven Zobac went 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts as he allowed three earned runs on 15 hits over 23.0 innings without issuing a walk. He struck out 24 and held opponents to a .183 average. Zobac, 24, was selected by Kansas City in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of California.

Northwest League (High-A)

Everett AquaSox (Mariners) outfielder Jared Sundstrom batted .326/.400/.620 and led the league in total bases (57) and slugging percentage (.620), while finishing second in average (.326), runs (19), hits (30), home runs (six), RBI (21) and OPS (1.020). He finished fifth in doubles (seven) and recorded nine multi-hit games. Sundstrom, 23, was selected by Seattle in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of California-Santa Barbara.

Everett AquaSox (Mariners) left-hander Brandyn Garcia went 3-0 with a 0.31 ERA in five starts as he allowed one earned run on 22 hits and seven walks in 29.1 innings. He struck out 38 and held opponents to a .205 average and finished June with a 26.1 inning scoreless streak before his June 28 promotion to Double-A Arkansas. Garcia, 24, was selected by Seattle in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M University.

South Atlantic League (High-A)

Asheville Tourists (Astros) catcher/first baseman John Garcia batted .376/.431/.699 and led the league in average (.376), hits (35), doubles (nine), total bases (65), slugging percentage (.699) and OPS (1.130). He was third in on-base percentage (.431), and fourth in home runs (seven). He posted 12 multi-hit games and set a new career-high five hits on June 5 against Bowling Green. Garcia, 23, was selected by Houston in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Grambling State University.

Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) left-hander Ben Shields went 2-1 with a 2.03 ERA in five starts as he allowed six earned runs on 13 hits and six walks over 26.2 innings. He led the league with 37 strikeouts and held opponents to a .141 average. His last two starts of June each resulted in a career-high nine strikeouts. Shields, 25, was signed by New York (AL) as a free agent on July 14, 2023.

California League (Single-A)

Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) shortstop/third baseman Braylen Wimmer batted .387/.452/.677 and led the league in average (.387), hits (36), home runs (six) and total bases (63). He was second in doubles (nine), slugging percentage (.677) and OPS (1.129), was third in runs (20) and fourth in on-base percentage (.452). He recorded 10 multi-hit games and ended the month on a 13-game hitting streak. Wimmer, 23, was selected by Colorado in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Fresno right-hander Jack Mahoney went 1-0 with a 1.05 ERA in four starts as he allowed three earned runs on 15 hits and five walks over 25.2 innings. He struck out 23 and held opponents to a .167 average. His nine inning, two-hit shutout of Stockton on June 21 is the only nine inning shutout in Minor League Baseball this year. Mahoney, 22, was selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Carolina League (Single-A)

Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles) shortstop/second baseman Aron Estrada batted .356/.416/.589 and led the league in hits (32), runs (20), total bases (53), slugging percentage (.589) and OPS (1.005). He was second in average (.356) and stolen bases (11), was fifth in home runs (four) and sixth in RBI (15) and on-base percentage (.416). Estrada posted nine multi-hit games in June. Estrada, 19, was signed by Baltimore as an international free agent out of Caja Seca, Venezuela, on January 15, 2022.

Salem Red Sox right-hander Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz went 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA in four starts as he allowed two unearned runs over 20.0 innings. He surrendered 11 hits and four walks while striking out 19 and holding opponents to a .155 average. Rodriguez-Cruz, 20, was selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Leadership Christian School in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Florida State League (Single-A)

Palm Beach Cardinals outfielder Chase Davis batted .333/.464/.683 and led the league in on-base percentage (.464), slugging percentage (.683) and OPS (1.147). He finished second in RBI (23) and walks (17) and was third in average (.333), doubles (seven) and home runs (five). He hit five home runs in 20 June games after hitting two in the first 72 games of his career. Davis, 22, was selected by St. Louis in the first round (21st overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Daytona Tortugas (Reds) right-hander Nestor Lorant went 3-1 with a 0.42 ERA in five appearances as he allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks over 21.1 innings. He struck out 24 and held opponents to a .087 average. Over the course of four outings from June 1-20, Lorant recorded a streak of 13.0 consecutive innings without allowing a base hit and he allowed one extra-base hit for the month. Lorant, 22, was signed by Cincinnati as an international free agent out of San Felix, Venezuela, on May 8, 2019.

Arizona Complex League (Rookie)

Cubs outfielder Anderson Suriel batted .393/.471/.770 and led the league in slugging percentage (.770) and OPS (1.241). He finished second in average (.393), total bases (47), home runs (five) and RBI (20) and was fourth in the league in hits (24), doubles (six), and on-base percentage (.471). Suriel, 21, was signed by Chicago (NL) as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on November 26, 2019.

Guardians left-hander Jacob Bresnahan went 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA in four starts. He scattered nine hits and five walks over 17.2 innings while striking out 26. He held opponents to a .150 average and other than a leadoff solo home run by a rehabbing Tommy Pham, he didn't allow an earned run in his last three outings (13.2 innings). Bresnahan, 19, was selected by Cleveland in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Sumner High School in Sumner, Washington.

Dominican Summer League (Rookie)

Brewers shortstop/second baseman Luis Pena batted .493/.547/.716 and led the league in average (.493), hits (33) and stolen bases (22). He was second in on-base percentage (.547), slugging percentage (.716), OPS (1.263) and triples (three), was third in total bases (48) and fourth in runs (22). He recorded 11 multi-hit games in 18 contests, including a career-best four hits on June 11. Pena, 17, was signed by Milwaukee as an international free agent out of El Limon, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2024.

Rangers Red left-hander Jesus Delgado went 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA in five appearances (two starts). He scattered eight hits and five walks over 17.0 innings while striking out 30. He held opponents to a .140 average and allowed just wo extra-base hits (both in his last outing of June). Delgado, 20, was signed by Texas as an international free agent out of Guanare, Venezuela, on July 17, 2023.

Florida Complex League (Rookie)

Phillies catcher Eduardo Tait batted .318/.390/.652 and led the league in home runs (five), RBI (22), slugging percentage (.652) and total bases (43). He was second in OPS (1.042) and fifth in hits (21). He recorded seven multi-hit games, including a career-high four hits on June 21. Tait, 17, was signed by Philadelphia as an international free agent out of Panama City, Panama, on January 15, 2023.

Astros right-hander Anthony Cruz went 3-0 with two saves and a 0.00 ERA in six appearances. He scattered five hits and three walks over 15.1 innings while striking out 13 and holding opponents to a .102 average. He allowed more than two hits once in his six outings. Cruz, 21, was signed by Houston as an international free agent out of Santiago, Dominican Republic, on June 10, 2022.

