Chaparro's Five-Hit Performance Leads Reno to Seventh Straight Win in 10-7 Victory Over Sacramento

July 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

West Sacramento, Calif. - Andres Chaparro led the offensive charge with a rare five-hit, three-RBI night in the Reno Aces (7-1, 42-41) 10-7 win against the Sacramento River Cats (3-5, 47-35) on Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. The victory extended Reno's winning streak to seven games, and it marks the first time the Aces have over a .500 winning percentage since April 25 when they owned a 12-11 record.

Chaparro got the Aces on the board in the first inning after collecting his 55th RBI on a single to score Albert Almora. He would add four more knocks, including two doubles, with two additional RBI in the win, extending his season slash line to .318/.398/.551 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI.

Sergio Alcantara smashed his fourth home run of the campaign, a 394-foot two-run shot into left field to give the BLC-Nine a 3-0 lead in the second inning. The switch-hitter is coming off a productive June where he registered a .307 batting average with 11 extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

Pavin Smith went 3-for-5 with three RBI, notably securing Reno's 10th run of the night after pelting a four-seam fastball from Hunter Dula over the left-center field porch for his sixth big fly of the year. Since rejoining the Aces lineup on June 12, the 28-year-old has gone 26-for-72 (.361) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 13 BB in 85 plate appearances.

Jorge Barrosa joined the hitting party with three of his own while also adding his fourth stolen base. The Diamondback's #12 overall prospect was activated from the injured list ahead of yesterday's matchup and has since garnered five total knocks.

Scott McGough returned to the mound as a member of the Aces after spending much of June with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The right-hander was dialed in, punching out the side in his lone inning of work and now owns a robust 2.70 ERA with a 17:6 K: BB.

The Aces will look to continue their seven-game winning streak in Wednesday's matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT. Aces Notables

* Andres Chaparro: 5-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI * Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI * Pavin Smith: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB * Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-5, 1 SB * Scott McGough: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Thursday, July 4th, to host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a three-game set. The first pitch of the series opener on Independence Day is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

