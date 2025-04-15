Chiefs Score Six Unanswered, Take Game One of the Series 6-2

April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, IL - After Cedar Rapids scored twice in the top of the first inning, Peoria blanked the Kernels the rest of the way as the Chiefs grabbed game one of the series over CR 6-2 Tuesday night.

After scoring a season-high 10 runs, including seven in the bottom of the first inning in the win over Beloit on Sunday, the Kernels offense got going right away to open the series in Peoria. After two quick outs in the top of the first, singles by Billy Amick, Gabriel Gonzalez and Khadim Diaw loaded the bases with two outs. The next batter, Danny De Andrade, then worked a walk to bring in a run to make it 1-0. With the bases still loaded, Gonzalez came home to score on a wild pitch to double the Cedar Rapids edge to 2-0.

But that would be it for the Kernels offense on the night. Peoria pitching combined between Darlin Saladin, Dionys Rodriguez, D.J. Carpenter and Tanner Jacobson did not allow a run on just three Kernels hits the rest of the way, aiding the Chiefs to the game one win.

Peoria's offense got on the board for the first time in the third. With one out, a Won-Bin Cho walk, followed by singles from Johnfrank Salazar and Brayden Jobert loaded the bases with one out for Trey Paige who put the Chiefs on the board with an RBI groundout to make it 2-1.

In the fourth, Peoria took the lead it would never lose. A Ryan Campos double opened the inning, and he scored three batters later on an Ian Petrutz RBI double to tie the game at 2-2. With the game tied, walks to Cho and Salazar loaded the bases for Jobert, who lifted the Chiefs on top with a two-run single. With runners now on the corners, the Chiefs pulled off a double steal of second and home to score their fourth run of the inning and extend the lead to 5-2.

The Chiefs added an insurance run on a Zach Levenson RBI single in the seventh to up the advantage to 6-2, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 6-4 on the season and snaps their three-game winning streak. Game two of the series in Peoria is set for Wednesday at 6:35, with Ty Langenberg on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Gerardo Salas.

