Garland, Nuts Open Wisconsin Trip with W

April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







APPLETON, Wisc. - Jake Garland pitched into the seventh inning, and the Lansing Lugnuts (5-5) were in control from start to finish for a 6-2 series-opening win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (4-6) on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Following Sunday's memorable 12-11 12-inning victory over Great Lakes, this game was far more sedate: The Nuts opened the scoring in the first inning with four runs, climaxed by a Casey Yamauchi two-run single, and then added a Nate Nankil two-run single in the seventh.

That was all they needed because of the pitching of Garland and reliever Blaze Pontes.

Garland set down the first nine batters he faced, gave up a sacrifice fly to Blake Burke in the fourth inning, a sacrifice fly to Jadher Areinamo in the sixth, and exited after striking out Hedbert Pérez for the second out of the seventh. In all, the former Miami Hurricane allowed only three hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six batters, on 86 pitches.

Pontes took it the rest of the way, allowing two singles, walking none, and striking out one batter - the game's final hitter, Kay-Lan Nicasia - over the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

In the win, Tommy White went 2-for-5 and Rodney Green, Jr. went 1-for-3 with two walks. Jared Dickey and CJ Rodriguez also worked a pair of walks for the Midwest League's leading OBP offense.

The second game of the series is set for 1:10 p.m. Eastern / 12:10 p.m. local, with Lansing right-hander Yunior Tur facing Wisconsin right-hander Manuel Rodriguez in the Wednesday matinee.

Lansing's next homestand runs from April 22-May 4, with 12 games in 13 days at Jackson® Field™. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

