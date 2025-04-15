West Michigan Outlasts Cubs in 10 Inning Opener 2-1

April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Comstock Park, MI - In a series opening game that required extra innings between the South Bend Cubs and West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday afternoon, both clubs scored an individual run in regulation. That's thanks to solid outings across the board from both starting pitchers, and a combined effort from both bullpens. Still, West Michigan found a way down the stretch and walked-off the Cubs in 10 innings, by a final of 2-1.

Tyler Schlaffer got the start for the Cubs, while Rayner Castillo went for West Michigan. Schlaffer, who pitched exactly a week earlier on Opening Night at Four Winds Field, immediately had the lead to work with thanks to the Cubs opening the scoring in the top of the 1st inning. South Bend loaded the bases in the top of the 1st, and reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, Cristian Hernandez, started things with a base hit off of Castillo. That stretched his consecutive games on-base streak to 10 in a row.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the 1st, and Hernandez came home to score on a wild pitch. That would end up being South Bend's only run of the game.

Schlaffer then took the ball and picked up right where he left off from last week. The right-hander from the South Chicago Suburbs struck out the side in the 1st, and then worked out a bases loaded jam to halt the Whitecaps in the 2nd, striking out three more. Through two shutout frames, all of Schlaffer's outs were secured on swinging K's.

The lone blemish from Schlaffer came in the bottom of the 4th, when West Michigan catcher and Detroit Tigers number-six overall prospect Josue Briceño homered over the right field wall to tie it at 1-1. He would finish with eight strikeouts, matching his career best set last August with Low-A Myrtle Beach against the Down East Wood Ducks.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Johzan Oquendo continued his fabulous start to the season with 2.2 shutout innings. Through a combined 7.1 frames in four outings this season, Oquendo has yet to allow a run.

The same can be said for right-hander Vince Reilly. In another high-leverage spot in the 9th inning, Reilly maneuvered out of the inning with West Michigan having the winning run on base. Reilly has not been guilt of an earned run on the season.

From an offensive perspective, the Cubs had their chances, but couldn't strike with men in scoring position. South Bend in total left 11 men on base.

As the game went to extras, the Whitecaps received a successful sacrifice bunt from Peyton Graham, after a walk to Brett Callahan. With the courtesy runner already aboard, and runners at second and third, the next batter was former number-three overall MLB Draft pick, Max Clark. The Franklin, Indiana native hit a fly ball to left field, where it was caught by Rafael Morel. Morel's throw home did not beat Luke Gold to the plate, and the Whitecaps walked it off.

South Bend fell to 4-6 on the early season, and will turn right around to play on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 PM. Right-hander Luis Rujano will get the ball for the Cubs in Game 2 of the series.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.