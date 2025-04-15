Late Inning Runs Send Carp to Defeat

April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - The Quad Cities River Bandits broke open a pitcher's duel on Tuesday afternoon, scoring a run in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth to capture the series opener 4-0.

The game, played before an enthusiastic crowd of high school students on hand for Business Day, was a true pitcher's showcase through seven innings, with the game featuring a combined five hits.

The Sky Carp pitching staff was outstanding. Emmett Olson started the game and threw 2 2-3 scoreless frames. Xavier Meachem followed with 1 1-3 innings without allowing a run. Will Schomberg was particularly outstanding, throwing 3 2-3 frames while allowing just one unearned run.

Schomberg (0-2) was saddled with the tough-luck loss despite striking out six batters and walking none.

It was a tough day for Sky Carp hitters, as the squad could muster just two base hits, and none after the third inning.

It will be an early Wednesday for both teams, with the Sky Carp hosting Education Day, complete with an 11:05 a.m. start.

Go to skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.