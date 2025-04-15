Chiefs Plate Six Unanswered, Pop the Kernels

April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - After falling behind early on Tuesday, the Chiefs took control and scored six unanswered tallies to best the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-2 at Dozer Park.

Peoria starting hurler Darlin Saladin punched out a pair of Cedar Rapids batters to begin the game before the Kernels turned in a two-out rally. Each of the next five hitters reached to give the visitors an early 2-0 bulge.

From there, it was all Chiefs the rest of the way. Peoria scratched a run in the bottom of the second on a productive RBI groundout from Trey Paige.

In the bottom of the third inning, Peoria snatched the lead for good. Ryan Campos led off the frame with a ringing double to right center. Following a strikeout, Ian Petrutz doubled to center field, which brought home Campos to tie the game at two and advanced Levenson to third base. Later in the inning, Brayden Jobert plated both Petrutz and Campos with a two-run single through the right side, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the night at 4-2. Peoria added another run on a double steal attempt, allowing Johnfrank Salazar to trot home to make it 5-2.

In the seventh inning, the Chiefs tacked on an insurance tally. After a lead-off single by Miguel Villarroel, he stole both second and third base. With one out, Zach Levenson singled into left field, scoring Villarroel to make it 6-2.

The Peoria bullpen was lights out on Tuesday in the game one win. The trio of Dionys Rodriguez, D.J. Carpenter and Tanner Jacobson combined for six scoreless innings in relief. Rodriguez, who scattered just one hit over four innings, earned the win for the Chiefs. Jacobson retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to log his second save of the year.

Game two of the series against Cedar Rapids is set for Wednesday night at Dozer Park. Right-hander Gerardo Salas is set to get the ball for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

