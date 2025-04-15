Lugnuts Start Strong to Beat Rattlers in Series Opener

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Lansing Lugnuts scored four times with two outs in the top of the first inning to build an early 4-0 lead against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Wisconsin got close with two runs, but the Lugnuts added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh for an eventual 6-2 victory in the first game of the series between the teams.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Ryan Birchard had runners on first and second with two outs when he walked Jared Dickey on four pitches to load the bases. Then, a walk to Clark Elliott forced in the first run of the game and the Lugnuts (5-5) were in front.

Birchard got ahead of Casey Yamauchi with two quick strikeouts. However, Yamauchi drove in a pair of runs with a single up the middle. The final run of the inning crossed the plate when Birchard balked home a run from third for the four-run cushion.

The Lugnuts only put one runner on base against Birchard after the first inning. He walked CJ Rodriguez with two outs in the fourth before getting his fifth strikeout of the game to end the inning. Birchard walked three and struck out five in his four innings.

Wisconsin (4-6) got their first base runner, first hit and their first run in the space of three hitters in the bottom of the fourth after Lansing starter Jake Garland had worked three perfect innings. Tayden Hall started the fourth with a walk. Jadher Areinamo got Hall to third with a single. Then, Blake Burke drove in Hall with a sacrifice fly.

Hall and Areinamo combined to get the Rattlers to within two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hall tripled to right-center on the first pitch from Garland. Areinamo drove in Hall with a sacrifice fly.

Lansing went back up by four runs in the top of the seventh. Rattlers reliever Dikember Sanchez loaded the bases with two walks and a single to the first three batters he faced. Sanchez almost got out of the inning with a force play at the plate and a strikeout. It was not to be. Nate Nankil was able to fight off a 2-2 pitch off the inside corner and the right-hander dropped a soft liner to left for a two-run single to cash in the opportunity for the Lugnuts.

Garland went back out for the seventh inning. He allowed a lead-off single to Juan Baez and retired the next two batters to end his night. Garland allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts over 6-2/3 innings. Blake Pontes closed out the game by keeping the Rattlers off the scoreboard over the final 2-1/3 innings.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Manuel Rodriguez (0-1, 2.70) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Lansing has named Yunior Tur (0-0, 2.25) as their starter. Game time is 12:10pm.

The first Education Day of the season presents a pregame program for local students to learn how to prevent Bullying in their schools.

Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

If you can't make it to Neuroscience Group Field, there are lots of ways to catch the action. The game will be televised on CW-14 starting at noon. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 11:50am. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

LAN 400 000 200 - 6 7 2

WIS 000 101 000 - 2 5 0

WP: Jake Garland (1-1)

LP: Ryan Birchard (0-1)

TIME: 2:23

ATTN: 971

