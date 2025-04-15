Bandits Blank Beloit in Series-Opener
April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Beloit, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits completed their second shutout win of the season Tuesday, as they opened a six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp with a 4-0 victory Tuesday at ABC Supply Stadium.
Just as he did in Bandits' first shutout of 2025, right-hander Felix Arronde set the tone with his start, tossing 5.0-scoreless innings and navigating around five base runners with the help of three strikeouts. The effort lowered Quad Cities' starting rotation's ERA to 2.42 over a league-high 48.1 innings to open the season.
Mauricio Veliz took over for Arronde and worked around a hit batsman and a walk to strand two Sky Carp in scoring position in the sixth, before tossing a perfect seventh.
Beloit's staff also completed a scoreless seven innings, as Emmett Olson- who struck out four, but worked just 2.2 innings in an abbreviated start- Xavier Meachem (1.1 IP), and Will Schomberg held the Bandits to just five hits through the game's first 21 outs.
An error on Echedry Vargas gifted Quad Cities a one-out baserunner in the eighth. After Canyon Brown stole second, Daniel Vazquez fisted a two-out single into right field to bring in the game's first tally and a 1-0 Quad Cities advantage.
Justin Strom helped Schomberg complete the eighth, but ran into trouble of his own in the ninth, when two more Sky Carp errors helped Trevor Werner's one-out walk score and Callan Moss launched a two-run, opposite-field home run for his first of the season.
Right-hander A.J. Causey, who started his night with a clean bottom of the eighth, remained on the mound for the ninth and retired the side in order for a six-out save- his first in the professional ranks.
Veliz (1-0) earned his first High-A win in the effort, recording a pair of strikeouts over 2.0 innings of relief, while Schomberg (0-2) struck out a game-high six River Bandits in a 3.2-inning piggyback start, but allowed the unearned, go-ahead run.
Quad Cities returns to ABC Supply Stadium for game two of the series tomorrow morning and sends left-hander Frank Mozzicato (1-0, 2.53) to the mound against fellow top 30 organizational prospect, Noble Meyer (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m.
