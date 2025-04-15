Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes)

April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 l Game #10

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (3-6) at Great Lakes Loons (4-5)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 1.80) vs. LH Luke Fox (0-1, 9.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a six-game series. The Dragons split their last series at home vs. Fort Wayne, going 3-3.

Last Game. Sunday: Fort Wayne 3, Dayton 1. Four Fort Wayne pitchers combined to scatter seven hits and allow just one unearned run. The Dragons had scoring opportunities but went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position. John Michael Faile had two hard singles for the Dragons. Connor Burns also collected two hits. Fort Wayne scored two runs with two outs in the second inning to take the lead for good. The Dragons scored one in the sixth and had the tying run thrown out at the plate later in the same inning. Dayton had men at second and third with one out in the ninth but could not capitalize.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to pitch 38.2 innings while allowing just five runs (1.16 ERA, best in Minor League Baseball-120 teams). Dragons starters have allowed the fewest runs in Minor League Baseball. The starters have walked 12 and struck out 48. The Dayton starters' WHIP of 0.85 is tied for first in the minors. Dayton starters have allowed 21 hits with a .158 opponent's batting average (second in minors).

The Dragons have won three of their last five games including two shutout wins (opponent scored just one run in the other Dayton victory).

Dayton posted a 2.83 ERA in the six-game set w/Fort Wayne. The TinCaps scored eight runs in the opener and just nine over the next five games.

Yerlin Confidan is 8th in the MWL in OPS (1.006), third in on-base percentage (.526), tied for second in walks (11), and tied for third in runs (8).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, April 16 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (1-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes LH Wyatt Crowell (no record)

Thursday, April 17 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes RH Patrick Copen (0-0, 1.42)

Friday, April 18 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-1, 1.17) at Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (1-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 19 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes RH Payton Martin (0-1, 9.95)

Sunday, April 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-1, 6.43) at Great Lakes RH Christian Romero (0-0, 5.63)

Recent Transactions: Second baseman Peyton Stovall has been transferred to Dayton from extended spring training. Infielder Johnny Ascanio has returned to Dayton from Double-A Chattanooga. Pitcher Juan Martinez has been transferred to Single-A Daytona.

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.