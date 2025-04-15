Anthony Stephan Blasts Grand Slam in Dragons 10-2 Win at Great Lakes

April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Midland, Mich. - Dayton's Anthony Stephan collected three hits including a grand slam home run as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 10-2 on Tuesday night in the opener to a six-game series.

The Dragons established season highs for most runs in a game and most runs in an inning (seven in the fourth) in the win. They have won four of their last six games.

Leo Balcazar also had two hits including a home run for Dayton.

Game Summary:

The game got off to an unusual start for the Dragons. They appeared to score two runs with two outs in the top of the first inning when Anthony Stephan tripled with two men on base, but Stephan was ruled to have missed first base on the play and both runs were nullified.

Great Lakes took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before the Dragons tied the game in the third on John Michael Faile's run-scoring single.

The Dragons rallied for seven runs in the fourth inning. Stephan blasted the Dragons first grand slam of the season and Yerlin Confidan added a two-run single in the inning as well as Dayton jumped ahead 8-1.

Balcazar connected on his first home run of the season in the fifth to make it 9-1, and the Dragons scored again in the top of the seventh, collecting three walks before a wild pitch brought in the run. Great Lakes closed out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant allowed just one run by reached his pitch limit early, throwing 74 pitches while going two and two-thirds innings. He gave up four hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Graham Osman (1-0) replaced Lorant and was credited with the win. Osman worked two and one-third innings, allowing three hits but no walks and no runs while striking out four. Jonah Hurney tossed three strong innings, allowing one run with four strikeouts. Brody Jessee pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Dragons.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Stephen was 3 for 6 with homer, triple, and single, even despite losing his first inning triple due to the base running mistake. Balcazar and Confidan each had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-6) and Loons (4-6) will meet in the second game of the six-game series in Midland, Michigan on Wednesday at 6:05 pm. Jose Montero, who threw five scoreless innings in his first start last week, will start for Dayton. The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 22 against West Michigan at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

