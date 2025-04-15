Whitecaps Walk off Cubs 2-1 in 10

April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - A walk-off sacrifice fly from Tigers top prospect Max Clark in the tenth inning lifted the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 2-1 win over the South Bend Cubs Tuesday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite finishing with more walks (8) than strikeouts (6), Whitecaps pitchers danced around several tight spots, holding the Cubs to just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, a sacrifice bunt from Peyton Graham in the 10th inning opened the door for Clark's walk-off sac fly - earning the 2-1 win.

South Bend scored their only run in the first inning. Cristian Hernandez scored on a wild pitch, jumping in front 1-0. Meanwhile, West Michigan's offense was stymied by Cubs starter Tyler Schlaffer - as he collected six strikeouts through two scoreless innings before the 'Caps finally broke through. A solo homer from Josue Briceño in the fourth knotted the game at one. While the Whitecaps offense put just three runners on base the remainder of the game - the bullpen did their job to keep the game tied - as relievers Carlos Lequerica, Micah Ashman, and Marco Jimenez combined for five scoreless frames while leaving six Cubs stranded - sending the game into extras tied at 1-1. In the tenth, 'Caps reliever Preston Howey stranded a runner on third base to keep the game tied before Clark came through in the bottom half - putting the finishing touches on the walk-off win.

West Michigan improves to 6-4, while South Bend falls to 4-6. Howey (2-0) earns his second win of the season while Cubs reliever Yovanny Cabrera (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving up an unearned run while completing 0.2 innings pitched. Three of the Whitecaps four wins at LMCU Ballpark (and half of their six victories overall) have been walk-offs.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the South Bend Cubs with a Wednesday matinee beginning at 12:05 pm. Lefty Joe Miller is scheduled to get the start for West Michigan against Luis Rujano for South Bend. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50 am on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.