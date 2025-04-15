Dragons Dominate 10-2, Hope Has Fifth Multi-Hit Game
April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - A Dayton Dragons (4-6) seven-run fourth inning catapulted them to a 10-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons (4-6) on a cloudy 42-degree windy and cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.
- The Loons tallied the game's first run. Nelson Quiroz rifled an RBI double to the wall in center field. He has seven RBI in his first five games.
- Great Lakes pitching walked seven through the first four innings with five of those coming around to score. Dayton's seven-run frame was highlighted by an Anthony Stephan grand slam. He had three hits, adding a triple and a single.
- Dragons' shortstop Leo Balcazar added a solo homer in the fifth. It was the lone blemish on Robinson Ortiz, who struck out five in two innings.
- The Loons offense had four doubles. Logan Wagner and Zyhir Hope had back-to-back two-baggers, with Hope's hitting the top of the centerfield wall. His knock drove in a run, his 14th RBI, which leads the Midwest League.
- Great Lakes committed three errors in the first four innings. The defenses battled wind gusts that maxed out over 30 mph.
- Loons second basemen Wilman Diaz pitched in the ninth inning. He worked a scoreless frame adding a strikeout.
Rounding Things Out
Great Lakes finished with 10 hits, their fourth double-digit hit game through the first 10 contests.
Up Next
The Loons and Dragons will face off tomorrow Wednesday, April 16th with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday will be the first Paws N Claws game, with all dogs invited and half-off White Claw beverages.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Chiefs Score Six Unanswered, Take Game One of the Series 6-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- West Michigan Outlasts Cubs in 10 Inning Opener 2-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Plate Six Unanswered, Pop the Kernels - Peoria Chiefs
- Garland, Nuts Open Wisconsin Trip with W - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lugnuts Start Strong to Beat Rattlers in Series Opener - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Whitecaps Walk off Cubs 2-1 in 10 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Dominate 10-2, Hope Has Fifth Multi-Hit Game - Great Lakes Loons
- Anthony Stephan Blasts Grand Slam in Dragons 10-2 Win at Great Lakes - Dayton Dragons
- Bandits Blank Beloit in Series-Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Late Inning Runs Send Carp to Defeat - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Dragons Dominate 10-2, Hope Has Fifth Multi-Hit Game
- George Homers Twice, Hope Has Four Hits in Loons 12-11 Loss in Extras to Lansing
- Loons Seven Run Seventh Earns 12-6 Win in Marathon Matinee
- Lugnuts Comeback Winners 4-3, Hope Homers for Loons
- Loons Strikeout 13 Lugnuts, Hang on 3-2