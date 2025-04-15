Dragons Dominate 10-2, Hope Has Fifth Multi-Hit Game

April 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - A Dayton Dragons (4-6) seven-run fourth inning catapulted them to a 10-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons (4-6) on a cloudy 42-degree windy and cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons tallied the game's first run. Nelson Quiroz rifled an RBI double to the wall in center field. He has seven RBI in his first five games.

- Great Lakes pitching walked seven through the first four innings with five of those coming around to score. Dayton's seven-run frame was highlighted by an Anthony Stephan grand slam. He had three hits, adding a triple and a single.

- Dragons' shortstop Leo Balcazar added a solo homer in the fifth. It was the lone blemish on Robinson Ortiz, who struck out five in two innings.

- The Loons offense had four doubles. Logan Wagner and Zyhir Hope had back-to-back two-baggers, with Hope's hitting the top of the centerfield wall. His knock drove in a run, his 14th RBI, which leads the Midwest League.

- Great Lakes committed three errors in the first four innings. The defenses battled wind gusts that maxed out over 30 mph.

- Loons second basemen Wilman Diaz pitched in the ninth inning. He worked a scoreless frame adding a strikeout.

Great Lakes finished with 10 hits, their fourth double-digit hit game through the first 10 contests.

The Loons and Dragons will face off tomorrow Wednesday, April 16th with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday will be the first Paws N Claws game, with all dogs invited and half-off White Claw beverages.

