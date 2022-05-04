Checkers to Face Bridgeport Islanders in Second Round of Playoffs
May 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced the full schedule for their second-round playoff series that will be played against the Bridgeport Islanders.
In addition to the previously announced Games 3-5 of the best-of-five series that will take place in Charlotte, Games 1 and 2 will be played in Bridgeport on Tuesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 12. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. The full series schedule can be found below.
GAME 1: Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. @BRI
GAME 2: Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. @BRI
GAME 3: Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. @CLT
GAME 4: Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. @CLT*
GAME 5: Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. @CLT*
*if necessary
As Atlantic Division champions, the Checkers earned a first-round bye and begin their playoff schedule by matching up with the lowest remaining seed in Round 2. Bridgeport, the No. 6 seed in the Atlantic, earned that distinction earlier tonight by beating the No. 3 Providence Bruins 2-0 in the best-of-three, first-round series.
Individual tickets for all three games in Charlotte are on sale now. For the guaranteed Game 3 on Saturday, May 14, the team is offering a ticket and collectible pint glass featuring the team's Calder Cup Playoff logo together for $35, and also a Family 4-Pack offer with $18 tickets. Both offers can be purchased online now through charlottecheckers.com.
All three games in Charlotte will feature a Hat Trick Concessions Special including $3 hot dogs, $3 popcorn and $3 beer.
Seats for all Checkers playoff games can be secured now with the Checkers' "Pay as we Play" package. For more information or to register online, visit charlottecheckers.com/playoffs.
