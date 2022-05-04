Checkers to Face Bridgeport Islanders in Second Round of Playoffs

The Charlotte Checkers today announced the full schedule for their second-round playoff series that will be played against the Bridgeport Islanders.

In addition to the previously announced Games 3-5 of the best-of-five series that will take place in Charlotte, Games 1 and 2 will be played in Bridgeport on Tuesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 12. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. The full series schedule can be found below.

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. @BRI

GAME 2: Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. @BRI

GAME 3: Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. @CLT

GAME 4: Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. @CLT*

GAME 5: Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. @CLT*

*if necessary

As Atlantic Division champions, the Checkers earned a first-round bye and begin their playoff schedule by matching up with the lowest remaining seed in Round 2. Bridgeport, the No. 6 seed in the Atlantic, earned that distinction earlier tonight by beating the No. 3 Providence Bruins 2-0 in the best-of-three, first-round series.

Individual tickets for all three games in Charlotte are on sale now. For the guaranteed Game 3 on Saturday, May 14, the team is offering a ticket and collectible pint glass featuring the team's Calder Cup Playoff logo together for $35, and also a Family 4-Pack offer with $18 tickets. Both offers can be purchased online now through charlottecheckers.com.

All three games in Charlotte will feature a Hat Trick Concessions Special including $3 hot dogs, $3 popcorn and $3 beer.

Seats for all Checkers playoff games can be secured now with the Checkers' "Pay as we Play" package. For more information or to register online, visit charlottecheckers.com/playoffs.

