IceHogs and Stars Clash in Game 1 of First Round Tonight at the BMO

Rockford, IL- The Rockford IceHogs and Texas Stars square off in Game One of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs first round best-of-three series tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center at 7:00 p.m.

Hogs and Stars Familiar Playoff Foes

The IceHogs and Stars are meeting in the postseason for the fourth time in their history. It's the first time since the 2018 Western Conference Finals where the Stars prevailed in six games to advance to the Calder Cup Finals. The two previous postseason gatherings featured sweeps. The Stars swept the IceHogs out of the postseason, 4-0, in their first meeting in 2010 while the IceHogs returned the favor, 3-0, in the first round of 2015.

Season Recap

This season, the IceHogs went 4-4-0-0 against the Stars with the clubs splitting all four, two-game weekend sets. The IceHogs visited the Stars in October and December, earning 4-3 (Oct. 30) and 3-1 (Dec. 17) wins while the Stars took 4-1 (Dec. 28) and 3-2 (Dec. 18) victories at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. The trend continued in the Stateline with the IceHogs claiming 3-2 (shootout, Jan. 22) and 7-4 (Feb. 26) wins at BMO Harris Bank Center and the Stars took 5-2 (Jan. 21) and 3-2 (Feb. 27) triumphs.

Reichel Shines Against Stars

2021-22 IceHogs Rookie of the Year Lukas Reichel led Rockford with three goals and four assists for seven points against the Stars this season. Reichel finished the 2021-22 regular season with 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points, the most points by an IceHogs rookie in franchise history. Additionally, Reichel comes into tonight's matchup on a five-game assist streak.

The IceHogs and Stars will turn right around for Game Two of this series Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. If a third game is necessary, that will come on Saturday, May 7 at 6:00 p.m. All first round games will be played at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Watch and listen to all of the IceHogs' 2022 Calder Cup Playoff action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 37-30-4-1, 4th in Central Division

Texas: 32-28-6-6, 5th in Central Division

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Thu., Oct. 28 @ Texas: 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Oct. 30 @ Texas: 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 17 @ Texas: 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 18 @ Texas: 3-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas: 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas: 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas: 7-4 Win Recap & Highlights

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas: 3-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

4-4-0-0

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time

32-21-4-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Texas: Dallas Stars

