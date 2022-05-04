G Colten Ellis Returned to T-Birds; F Brayden Guy Signed to ATO

May 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that goaltender Colten Ellis has been returned to the T-Birds from a loan to the ECHL's Worcester Railers. In addition, forward Brayden Guy has been signed to an amateur tryout (ATO).

Ellis, 21, has appeared in 40 pro games during the 2021-22 season. In six contests with the Thunderbirds, the Whycocomagh, N.S. native has a record of 1-3-2 with a 3.93 goals-against average and .880 save percentage.

In 34 games with the Railers, Ellis has gone 15-13-5 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. he was originally a third-round pick (93rd overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Guy, 21, skated in 57 games this season in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sarnia Sting and Guelph Storm. A native of Brampton, Ont., Guy posted 25 goals and 16 assists for 41 points to go along with 52 penalty minutes.

After being acquired by the Storm, Guy served as the team's captain from Feb. 18 onward, making him the 30th captain in Guelph history.

The T-Birds embark on their first Calder Cup playoff run later this month. The Division Semifinal round schedule will be unveiled at the conclusion of the Calder Cup Playoffs' first round. A full list of scenarios can be found at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

