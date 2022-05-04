Checkers Recall Evan Fitzpatrick, Justin Nachbaur and Max Zimmer

As the prepare for the start of their playoff run, the Checkers have recalled forwards Justin Nachbaur and Max Zimmer and goalie Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville.

The Swamp Rabbits' season came to an end on Monday when they were eliminated by the Florida Everblades in the first round of the ECHL playoffs.

Nachbaur, 22, posted 15 points (10g, 5a) in 24 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season. The rookie also appeared in six games for the Checkers.

Zimmer, 24, ranked second on Greenville with 40 points (19g, 21a) in 48 games this season. The forward also logged 14 games for Charlotte, picking up a pair of assists along the way.

Fitzpatrick, 24, went 9-11-2 in 24 games for the Swamp Rabbits, posting a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. The netminder suited up for one game with the Checkers, picking up a 25-save win over the Phantoms on Dec. 3.

The Checkers are in the midst of a bye week before kicking off round two of the Calder Cup Playoffs next week.

