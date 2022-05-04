Friday Playoff Game Details
May 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Round 1 of the Belleville Senators' first Calder Cup run will kick off tonight at 7:05 PM in Rochester! Game two of the series will be played on Friday, May 6 at 7:00 PM at home in Belleville, and game three, if needed, will be played on Sunday, May 8 at 3:00 PM at home in Belleville.
The winner of this round will go on to face the first seeded Utica Comets in a best-of-five series.
Tickets are on sale now for the first round and can be purchased at our box office all this week (12-5 PM)
OR
Save time at the box office and purchase via Ticketmaster now by following the link below! TICKETS: May 6, Game 2 Belleville Senators vs Rochester Americans, 7PM @ CAA Arena
TICKETS: May 8, Game 3 Belleville Senators vs Rochester Americans, 3PM @ CAA Arena
(more information on group tickets, premium seating, and more available on our website).
This Friday, May 6, The Belleville Senators will be hosting their first ever Playoff home game at CAA Arena! Gates will be open at 5:30, featuring a live performance by Caleb Hutton in the atrium. Fans will also receive free rally towels at the door to help cheer on your Sens! Our pre-party in the atrium will include Molson giveaways and the chance to win a pair of SlipKnot or Eric Church tickets at the Canadian Tire Centre!
Tickets for Belleville Sens playoff home games this season can be bought at the box office, or via Ticketmaster. Season Ticket Membership renewals and Flex Packs are also available with more information available at bellevillesens.com.
