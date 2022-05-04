Islanders Announce Second-Round Playoff Schedule

May 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will face the Charlotte Checkers in the divisional semifinals of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five second round begins Tuesday, May 10th at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 10 vs. Charlotte, Total Mortgage Arena, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, May 12 vs. Charlotte, Total Mortgage Arena, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 14 at Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum, 4 p.m.

*Game 4: Monday, May 16 at Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum, 7 p.m.

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 18 at Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum, 7 p.m.

*If necessary. All times are Eastern.

Fans are encouraged to visit BridgeportIslanders.com for upcoming ticket information and more.

Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders

The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to introduce their new social media handles on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders). The team can be reached by phone at 203-345-2300.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.