Islanders Announce Second-Round Playoff Schedule
May 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will face the Charlotte Checkers in the divisional semifinals of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five second round begins Tuesday, May 10th at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Tuesday, May 10 vs. Charlotte, Total Mortgage Arena, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Thursday, May 12 vs. Charlotte, Total Mortgage Arena, 7 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, May 14 at Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum, 4 p.m.
*Game 4: Monday, May 16 at Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum, 7 p.m.
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 18 at Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum, 7 p.m.
*If necessary. All times are Eastern.
Fans are encouraged to visit BridgeportIslanders.com for upcoming ticket information and more.
Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders
The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to introduce their new social media handles on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders). The team can be reached by phone at 203-345-2300.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2022
- IceHogs Edge Stars in Game One - Texas Stars
- Islanders Announce Second-Round Playoff Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Second-Round Playoff Series - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers to Face Bridgeport Islanders in Second Round of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Player Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Excitement Building for Moose Playoff Run - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins' 2022-23 Home Opener Set for October 14 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Friday Playoff Game Details - Belleville Senators
- G Colten Ellis Returned to T-Birds; F Brayden Guy Signed to ATO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Love Named AHL Coach of the Year - Stockton Heat
- Stockton's Mitch Love Voted Winner of AHL's Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Playoff Preview: Round One vs. Colorado - Henderson Silver Knights
- Capitals Recall Vincent Iorio to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Game Two Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Recall Evan Fitzpatrick, Justin Nachbaur and Max Zimmer - Charlotte Checkers
- Hershey Opens 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Versus Penguins - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Stars Clash in Game 1 of First Round Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Martin Stops 45 Shots, Condors Stun Canucks 2-1 in Overtime in Game 1 - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.