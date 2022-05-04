Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Game Two Preview

May 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://comedy800.iheart.com

MATCHUP INFO:

- The Abbotsford Canucks look to keep their playoff hopes alive tonight, in a must win game against the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00pm from Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield.

- Last night saw the Canucks fall 2-1 in overtime, with Vasily Podkolzin scoring the lone Abbotsford goal.

- Spencer Martin put up 45 saves, a franchise-record in either regular or post-season

- The two teams have met nine times so far, with Abbotsford going 4-3-2.

- Previous meetings with Bakersfield: October 16th (5-3 road L), January 6th (6-2 home L), January 7th (4-3 home OTL), January 9th (2-1 home L), February 16th (5-2 road W), March 19th (3-1 road W), April 16th (3-1 road W), April 26th (4-2 home W), May 3rd (2-1 road OTL)

- All games of the opening round will be played in Bakersfield, since the Condors finished the regular season as the higher seed (4th) , compared to Abbotsford who finished in 5th place in the Pacific Division.

- Abbotsford finished the regular season in 5th place in the Pacific Division, with a record of 39-23-5-1 and 84 points.

- Bakersfield finished the regular season in 4th place in the Pacific Division, with a record of 37-21-5-5 and 84 points.

QUICK NUMBERS

- With some of their higher scoring players absent, Abbotsford's depth has shone bright in the past weeks. Ten goals in Abbotsford's last seven games have been scored by a player with 10 or fewer goals this year (Brannon McManus, Matt Alfaro x2, Madison Bowey, Jarid Lukosevicius, Justin Dowling x2, Jack Rathbone, Chase Wouters, Vasily Podkolzin).

- Abbotsford is amongst the league leaders in numerous special teams categories, including : Powerplay % (4th), Powerplay Goals For (2nd), Most Powerplay Goals by a Player (Sheldon Dries - 1st ), Most Shorthanded Goals by a Player John Stevens - 1st ). All of these statistics are regular-season based.

- Spencer Martin's 45 saves is the second most by a goaltender so far in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. Bridgeport Islanders and former Vancouver Canuck netminder Cory Schneider registered 46 saves in Monday's Overtime victory.

- Abbotsford, despite registering amongst the league leaders on the powerplay, are 0/18 in their last 18 attempts with the man advantage, having not scored in their last four games with the extra man.

- Nic Petan, who made his first Abbotsford Canucks appearance after a few weeks due to stint with Vancouver, lead the team in shots with 5. James Hamblin, who scored the game-winner for the Condors, lead the game with 7 shots.

LAST BAK GAME - MAY 3/22 : ABB 1 VS BAK 2 (OT)

Making their Calder Cup Playoffs debut, the Abbotsford Canucks took to the ice in Bakersfield ahead of a highly-anticipated Game 1. Despite Spencer Martin making 45 saves, and Vasily Podkolzin grabbing his first AHL goal in his first AHL game, the Condors made a late comeback to take the victory. CLICK HERE to read more.

RECENT CANUCK TRANSACTIONS

- Sheldon Dries returned on loan from Vancouver, May 01/22

- Nic Petan returned on loan from Vancouver. May 01/22

- Spencer Martin returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 30/22

- Vasily Podkolzin returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 30/22

- Arturs Silovs returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 30/22

- Arturs Silovs recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr 26/22

- Rylan Toth signed to ATO, Apr 25/22

RECENT CANUCK MILESTONES

- Vasily Podkolzin scored his 1st career AHL goal, May 3/22

- Vasily Podkolzin played his 1st career AHL game, May 3/22

- Rylan Toth played his 1st career AHL game, Apr 28/22

- Jack Rathbone was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team, Apr 27/22

- Noah Juulsen played his 100th career AHL game, Apr 26/22

- Gullaume Brisebois played his 200th career AHL game, Apr 16/22

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.