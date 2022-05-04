Capitals Recall Vincent Iorio to Hershey
May 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Vincent Iorio from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
The 6'4", 200-pound defenseman set a WHL career high with 44 points (11g, 33a) this season and was ranked tied for 16th in the League in points among defensemen. The Coquitlam, British Columbia, native ranked fifth on the team in assists. Iorio registered 12 points (5g, 7a) in 22 games with Brandon during the 2020-21 season and ranked third among Wheat King defensemen in points.
The Capitals selected Iorio, 19, with the 55th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Iorio was ranked 27th among North American defensemen by NHL Central Scouting prior to the 2021 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2022
- Love Named AHL Coach of the Year - Stockton Heat
- Stockton's Mitch Love Voted Winner of AHL's Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Playoff Preview: Round One vs. Colorado - Henderson Silver Knights
- Capitals Recall Vincent Iorio to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Game Two Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Recall Evan Fitzpatrick, Justin Nachbaur and Max Zimmer - Charlotte Checkers
- Hershey Opens 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Versus Penguins - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Stars Clash in Game 1 of First Round Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Martin Stops 45 Shots, Condors Stun Canucks 2-1 in Overtime in Game 1 - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.