Capitals Recall Vincent Iorio to Hershey

May 4, 2022







ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Vincent Iorio from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

The 6'4", 200-pound defenseman set a WHL career high with 44 points (11g, 33a) this season and was ranked tied for 16th in the League in points among defensemen. The Coquitlam, British Columbia, native ranked fifth on the team in assists. Iorio registered 12 points (5g, 7a) in 22 games with Brandon during the 2020-21 season and ranked third among Wheat King defensemen in points.

The Capitals selected Iorio, 19, with the 55th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Iorio was ranked 27th among North American defensemen by NHL Central Scouting prior to the 2021 NHL Draft.

