Griffins' 2022-23 Home Opener Set for October 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin the 2022-23 American Hockey League season with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 14 at Van Andel Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

In addition to their home opener, the Griffins will host their 25th annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Grand Rapids' home contest on Saturday, Jan. 21 will serve as a lead-in to the 2023 Great Skate Winterfest at Rosa Parks Circle, one of the team's annual fundraisers for the Griffins Youth Foundation.

The Griffins will host Princess Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Star Wars Night presented by DTE on March 4. The sixth guaranteed home game is Saturday, Feb. 25.

Opponents and start times will be revealed later this summer, when the complete schedule for the AHL's 87th season is released. The 2022-23 campaign will mark the Griffins' 22nd year of AHL membership and 27th season overall.

Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Griffins 2022-23 Guaranteed Home Dates:

Friday, Oct. 14 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 - 7 p.m.

