Martin Stops 45 Shots, Condors Stun Canucks 2-1 in Overtime in Game 1

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Abbotsford Canucks lost 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 of a best-of-three quarterfinal series at Mechanic Bank Arena on Tuesday, despite goaltender Spencer Martin making a franchise-high 45 saves.

Martin, who was re-assigned to Abbotsford by the NHL's Vancouver Canucks on April 30, made 20 saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless.

The 20 saves marked the highest number of shots stopped by a Canucks' goaltender in a single period throughout the team's entire inaugural season.

The previous record was also held by Martin, when he made 18 saves in the third period and led Abbotsford to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Feb. 19.

It was that same game where he made 43 saves, which, until Martin's 45 against the Condors, was the highest number of saves made by an Abbotsford goaltender in a single game.

Nevertheless, the shots were 20-7 after the first period for the Condors.

Martin continued to keep the Canucks in the game in the second period. Abbotsford was outshot 11-6 in the middle frame. However, neither team could find the back of the net, keeping the game scoreless through two.

At 10:29 of the third period, Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin, who was making his American Hockey League debut, was finally able to open the scoring. Defenceman Guillaume Brisebois and forward Sheldon Rempal got the assists.

Podkolzin, just like Martin, was assigned to Abbotsford on April 30. He finished with 14 goals and 12 assists in 79 games was the NHL's Vancouver Canucks this season.

With just 30 seconds left in the third period, Bakersfield forward Seth Griffths scored to tie the game and force overtime. Defenceman Yanni Kaldis and forward Dylan Holloway notched the assists.

At 6:39 of the overtime period, Condors forward James Hambin scored the game-winning goal. It came on the power play when Canucks defenceman Noah Juulsen was penalized for tripping. Forwards Tim Schaller and Cooper Parody assisted on the goal.

Final shots were 47-31 in favour of the Condors. They went 1-for-4 on the power play while Abbotsford went 0-for-3.

The Canucks will be looking to avoid elimination and tie the series, as Game 2 between the two teams is scheduled for Wednesday at Mechanic Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM PST.

Bakersfield lead 1-0 over Abbotsford in the best-of-three series.

NEWS AND NOTES

Abbotsford Canucks forward Vincent Arseneau, who had been out since suffering a lower-body injury on March 19, returned for Game 1 against the Bakersfield Condors. Forwards Will Lockwood and Justin Bailey, meanwhile, remain out with upper-body injuries.

Abbotsford forwards Sheldon Dries and Nic Petan were both in the lineup since being re-assigned by Vancouver on May 1.

Abbotsford Canucks forwards Vasily Podkolzin, Chase Wouters, Matt Alfaro, Sheldon Rempal, along with goaltender Spencer Martin and defensemen Jett Woo, Jack Rathbone and Devante Stephens all played in their first-career AHL playoff game.

Canucks for Kids Fund, in conjunction with the Abbotsford Canucks, announced on Tuesday that 50/50 tickets for team's home and away games throughout the 2022 AHL Calder Cup playoffs will be available to be purchased online. Read more about it HERE.

The Vancouver Canucks announced key dates for the 2022 off-season including the return of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton.

THREE STARS

FIRST STAR - BAK's James Hamblin (game winner)

SECOND STAR - BAK's Seth Griffith (game-tying goal)

THIRD STAR - ABB's Spencer Martin (45 saves, most in one period (20) and a single game in team history)

