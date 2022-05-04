Playoff Preview: Round One vs. Colorado

The Henderson Silver Knights (35-28-4-1) will play against the Colorado Eagles (39-22-4-3) at Budweiser Event Center in the first round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The games will take place on Wednesday, May 4, Friday, May 6 and, if necessary, Saturday, May 7. All games will start at 6:05 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Henderson Silver Knights are in the sixth-place spot in the Pacific Division, going 8-1-1-0 in their last ten matchups. Over the course of the season, the Silver Knights have won 15 of their 34 games while on the road.

This is the first appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs in Silver Knights' franchise history. Last year the AHL did not award the Calder Cup to any team due to COVID protocols, and instead opted for a divisional playoff format throughout the league. The team made it to the final round of the Pacific Division Playoffs and lost in the final game of the series to the Bakersfield Condors.

Henderson and Colorado have faced off against each other eight times during the regular season, with the Silver Knights winning five of those contests. Two of those wins occurred in Colorado, while the other three took place on their home ice. In the eight contests, there have been two shootouts, with Henderson winning both of them. The total goals that each team has tallied against each other is close, with the Silver Knights scoring 24 Eagles scoring 25.

Pavel Dorofeyev is the point leader for Henderson with 52 (27G, 25A). Over the regular season, Dorofeyev has tallied three goals and two assists against Colorado. He is tied with Daniil Miromanov, who has 40 points (11G, 29A), who also has three goals against the Eagles.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has appeared in goal against Colorado three times this season, winning one of the contests. Across the games, he successfully blocked a total of 92 out of 102 shots on goal.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Colorado Eagles are the third-place team in the Pacific Division with a record of 7-3-0-0 in their last ten matchups. In their home matchups during the regular season, the Eagles won 21 games on their home ice.

The Eagles last appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs was during the 2018-19 season, their first season in the AHL, where they lost in the first round to the Bakersfield Condors.

Forward Kiefer Sherwood's 75 points (36G, 39A) leads the Eagles and ranks him fifth overall in the AHL. Sherwood has tallied four goals and four assists in his six appearances against Colorado. Callahan Burke and Makhail Maltsev have both scored three goals against the Silver Knights this season.

Goaltender Justus Annunen recently returned to the Eagles after a stint with the Colorado Avalanche. In six appearances against the Silver Knights, he has successfully made 115 out of 125 shots on goal and had two wins in goal.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 52 points (27G, 25A)

Ben Jones: 41 points (25G, 16A)

Daniil Miromanov: 40 points (11G, 29A)

Paul Cotter: 35 points (20G, 15A)

Sven Baertschi: 28 points (15G, 13A)

Alan Quine: 28 points (6G, 22A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch on AHLtv

Listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

