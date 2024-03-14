Checkers Sign Andy Welinski to PTO

The Checkers have signed veteran defenseman Andy Welinski to a professional tryout contract.

Welinski, 30, has appeared in 311 AHL games over his career - posting 152 points (42g, 110a) along the way for Iowa, Rockford, Hartford, Stockton, San Diego and Lehigh Valley. A third-round pick by Anaheim in 2011, he has also logged six points (1g, 5a) in 46 NHL games for the Ducks.

Welinski has spent the season up to this point with the Wild, where he notched 10 points (3g, 7a) in 27 games.

The addition of Welinski gives Charlotte some depth on the blue line after losing Lucas Carlsson for the rest of the season due to injury and Calle Sjalin to Buffalo in the Kyle Okposo trade deadline deal. The Checkers now have a pool of eight defenseman at their disposal as they gear up for a tough final stretch that will see them play 10 of their last 14 contests on the road.

