Wolf Pack to Host Annual Food Drive this Saturday Night on 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night'

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will host their annual food drive this Saturday night, March 16th, when the Utica Comets come to town. The food drive will benefit 'Hands on Hartford'.

Fans who bring at least one canned/nonperishable food item to be donated will receive one (1) ticket to the Wolf Pack's home game on Friday, March 29th, against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

All canned/nonperishable food items will be collected in the main atrium of the XL Center. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

'Hands on Hartford' is a social service nonprofit organization that serves Hartford's most economically challenged residents in the areas of food, housing, and health.

Additionally, the Wolf Pack will host 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night' presented by Carvel on Saturday! Join us as we honor the past, present, and future of hockey in Hartford. Former Hartford Whalers players will be in attendance and will be signing autographs on the concourse pregame.

