Silver Knights Drop Second of Series to Roadrunners, 6-2

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2, on Wednesday evening. Byron Froese recorded a two-point night (1G, 1A) in his 500th career AHL game.

Kolyachonok opened the scoring for Tucson at 7:03 in the first period.

Sheldon Rempal tied the score at one with his 23rd goal of the year. Froese found Rempal with a cross-ice pass, where he fired in a snapshot from the right faceoff circle. Dysin Mayo also earned an assist on the play.

Crotty regained the lead for the Roadrunners with a goal late in the period.

Froese made it a 2-2 game heading into the first intermission with a power-play goal in the final seconds of the period. After Tucson denied Jonas Rondbjerg's backhanded shot, Froese jammed the puck in during a scrum in the crease for his second point of the night. Ryan Dzingel collected the secondary assist, his first point as a Silver Knight.

The second period remained scoreless throughout.

Tucson then scored four unanswered in the third period to give them a 6-2 victory. Jenik tallied two goals and Kampfer scored his first of the season.

The Silver Knights will continue their road trip with a two-game series against the Abbotsford Canucks on March 16 and 17.

