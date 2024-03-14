Petrov's Early Goal Not Enough In Split With Canucks

The Bakersfield Condors (31-21-4, 66pts) split the series in a 4-1 defeat to the Abbotsford Canucks (30-22-6, 66pts) on Wednesday. Matvey Petrov (7th) scored his second in three games to give the Condors the lead, but Abbotsford would scored four unanswered. Dylan Holloway had an assist on the Petrov goal and has points in all seven games he has played with the Condors this season.

The Condors penalty kill has killed off 20 consecutive chances, including their lone kill tonight.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Saturday for Star Wars Night presented by 23ABC, 88.3 LIFE FM, and Dignity Health.

