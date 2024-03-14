San Diego Gulls to Host St. Patrick's Day Game on Saturday, March 16

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold its St. Patrick's Day game on Saturday, March 16 vs. the Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m.

The night will feature a number of St. Patrick's Day-inspired activities, including a Gulls-themed Scally Cap giveaway for the first 8,000 fans in attendance. San Diego will also wear special St. Patrick's Day-inspired jerseys.

The festivities will kick off with a pregame tailgate in the North VIP lot from 4-6 p.m. The tailgate will feature Irish dancers, bag pipers, $8 Blue Line Blonde Ales, and much more. Fans dressed in green can also get an exclusive Gulls foam beard at the tailgate while supplies last. Special St. Patrick's Day Gulls merchandise will also be available at merchandise stands throughout Pechanga Arena and online at SanDiegoGulls.com/Shop.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a game-worn jersey raffle and a special St. Patrick's Day-themed Surprise Puck sale. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($25) will be available at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per person). Additionally, a selection of the team's game-worn jerseys will be autographed and available through an online silent auction during the game. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction and all proceeds from the night will support the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.â¯

