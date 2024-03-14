Thunderbirds Sign Captain Matthew Peca to Extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced that the club has signed forward and team captain Matthew Peca to a two-year AHL contract extension.

Peca, 30, was named the fourth captain in Thunderbirds history in October and is currently in his third season with Springfield. The Petawawa, Ont. native has skated in 83 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Ottawa, and St. Louis, posting six goals and fifteen assists.

In 413 career AHL games, Peca has tallied 294 points (85g, 209a) while taking only 97 minutes in penalties. He is a two-time Calder Cup finalist, having reached the championship series with Syracuse in 2017 and Springfield in 2022. He has 41 points (14g, 27a) in 51 career Calder Cup playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, Peca starred for Quinnipiac University, picking up 143 points (42g, 101a) in 157 career NCAA games. He helped Quinnipiac to its first NCAA Frozen Four in 2013 en route to the national championship game. As a senior captain in 2014-15 for the Bobcats, he was named to the ECAC's 1st All-Star team and posted his fourth consecutive 30-point season.

Originally a seventh-round pick (201st overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2011 NHL Draft, Peca currently sits third in Thunderbirds team history in total points (136), fourth in goals (44), and first in assists (92). He is one of five Thunderbirds players ever to post 60 points in a single season, turning the feat during the 2021-22 season and setting a personal career-best in goals (23) and points (60).

