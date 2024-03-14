Belleville Sens Prepare for Final Sunday Fun Day of 2023-24
March 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are preparing for the final Sunday Fun Day of the 2023-24 regular season, on Sunday, March 24, 2024, when the Club hosts the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers).
The highlight of the final Sunday Fun Day of the campaign will be a full team autograph signing following the game. B-Sens players will be broken up into groups and will be available inside McFarlands Pub approximately 20 minutes after the action concludes, to interact with fans, sign autographs and take pictures.
As with other Sunday Fun Day games, fans can check out the pregame Kids Zone on The Ledge featuring arts and crafts, a temporary tattoo station, balloon making and more. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m., with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m.
Fans can purchase tickets for the final Sunday Fun Day of the season. and Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.
Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2024
- Griffins Recall Trenton Bliss from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Prepare for Final Sunday Fun Day of 2023-24 - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Irish Night March 15 - Syracuse Crunch
- Austin Czarnik Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Take Down Reign, 2-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Beat Henderson by Four Goals Again; Sweep Two Games - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Edged by Gulls, 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Drop Second of Series to Roadrunners, 6-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- The Canucks Close Out Their Season Series Against The Condors With A 4-1 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Petrov's Early Goal Not Enough In Split With Canucks - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Prepare for Final Sunday Fun Day of 2023-24
- Sogaard sets new franchise wins record as B-Sens top Comets 5-2
- Belleville Sens and Cool 100 Saddle up Again for Country Night 2024
- Playoff Race Tightens as B-Sens Drop Two Close Road Games
- Belleville Sens Keep Hold Of Third Place In The North After A Loss In Utica