Belleville Sens Prepare for Final Sunday Fun Day of 2023-24

March 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are preparing for the final Sunday Fun Day of the 2023-24 regular season, on Sunday, March 24, 2024, when the Club hosts the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers).

The highlight of the final Sunday Fun Day of the campaign will be a full team autograph signing following the game. B-Sens players will be broken up into groups and will be available inside McFarlands Pub approximately 20 minutes after the action concludes, to interact with fans, sign autographs and take pictures.

As with other Sunday Fun Day games, fans can check out the pregame Kids Zone on The Ledge featuring arts and crafts, a temporary tattoo station, balloon making and more. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m., with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for the final Sunday Fun Day of the season. and Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

