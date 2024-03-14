Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: March 14th, 2024

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack saw their six-game point streak come to an end on Wednesday night at the hands of the Charlotte Checkers. For just the third time this season, the Wolf Pack were shut out, falling 4-0 to the Checkers.

Now having dropped three straight games, the Wolf Pack returned to the Connecticut capital this morning to prepare for two more tilts this weekend.

The Wolf Pack will practice at the XL Center on Friday morning before hosting the Utica Comets on Saturday night. Then, it's right back on the road for four games starting on Sunday in Hershey.

Saturday, March 16th, 2024, Vs. Utica Comets (6:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack welcome the Comets to town for the only time this season on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack have won each of the last two meetings against the Comets and have points in three straight head-to-head battles (2-0-0-1).

On November 4th, the Wolf Pack won their lone visit to Utica this season by a final score of 3-2. Mac Hollowell's first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack came 19:00 into the hockey game, tying the affair 1-1. Zach Berzolla scored his first goal of the campaign in his season debut at 13:51 of the second period, giving the Wolf Pack a lead.

Ryan Schmelzer would take advantage of a fortuitous bounce at 15:05, tying the game 2-2 with his second goal of the season.

Adam Edström buried the game-winning goal 3:40 into the third period, stuffing home a rebound for his third goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack won the lone meeting at the XL Center a season ago, defeating the Comets 4-3 on February 3rd, 2023. Sammy Blais scored twice in the third period that night, tying the game 1:38 into the final stanza and then winning it at 17:29.

Sunday, March 17th, 2024, @ Hershey Bears (5:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Bears meet for the third time this season on Sunday afternoon. It'll be the second and final visit to Chocolatetown for the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 campaign.

The sides have split the first two meetings this season, with the road team winning on both occasions. The Wolf Pack scored a 5-3 victory on January 6th in Hershey, storming back from a 3-1 deficit in the second period.

Brett Berard's goal 23 seconds into the third period broke a 3-3 tie and would stand as the game-winner. Jake Leschyshyn scored twice in the victory, opening the scoring on the powerplay 11:30 into the game and cementing the two points with a shorthanded goal into an empty net at 18:17 of the third period.

The Bears got their revenge with a 4-2 triumph at the XL Center on January 19th. Leschyshyn opened the scoring for the second time in as many meetings, this time striking 4:34 into the game.

Pierrick Dubé found the equalizer at 10:38 on the powerplay, converting just 26 seconds into the first advantage of the night. Mike Vecchione gave the Bears a 2-1 lead 16:10 into the second period, scoring five seconds into the Bears' second powerplay of the contest.

Aaron Ness' goal at 10:54 of the third period would stand as the game-winner.

Quick Hits:

- Following Wednesday night's 4-0 shutout loss to the Checkers, the Wolf Pack fell back into fourth place in the Atlantic Division. The club is currently one point behind the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for third place in the Atlantic Division, and one point ahead of the fifth-place Checkers.

- The Wolf Pack has two games in hand on both the Penguins and the Checkers. They still play the Penguins once more and the Checkers four more times in their final 17 games.

- Hartford's magic number to clinch a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs is 21. The full AHL Playoff Primer can be found here.

- Hartford's current three-game losing streak is their first such skid since a three-game slump from February 22nd - February 28th (0-1-1-1). The Wolf Pack have an identical 0-1-1-1 record during this skid.

- Forward Karl Henriksson scored his tenth goal of the season on Tuesday night in the Wolf Pack's 2-1 overtime loss to the Checkers. Henriksson's goal gives him 18 points on the season (10 g, 8 a), a new career high.

