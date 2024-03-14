T-Birds, Comets Complete Trade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have traded defenseman Austin Osmanski to the Utica Comets in exchange for future considerations.

Osmanski, 25, has skated in 44 games with the Thunderbirds dating back to the 2021-22 season, tallying one goal and six assists, as well as 48 penalty minutes.

Originally a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft, the Buffalo native is in his third pro season after an Ontario Hockey League junior career with the Mississauga Steelheads (2015-17) and Peterborough Petes (2017-19).

The Thunderbirds continue their push toward the Calder Cup Playoffs in North Carolina this weekend for a pair of contests against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday (4:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00 p.m.) at Bojangles' Coliseum.

