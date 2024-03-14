Syracuse Crunch to Host Irish Night March 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Irish Night on Friday, March 15 when the team plays the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m.

In preparation for St. Patrick's Day, the Crunch are hosting Irish Night. As part of night, the team will wear special warmup jerseys. The jerseys are white with a large four-leaf clover and "SYR" written out in green across the front. Four-leaf clovers also run down the side of the jersey and underneath the arms. After the game, the Crunch will hold a live auction for the warmup jerseys.

Irish Night player-signed nameplates will be available at the Crunch Foundation table on the concourse and through the Givesmart platform by texting "CRUNCH" to 76278. The Crunch will also have Irish Night mystery pucks available at the Crunch Foundation table located on the second floor and through the Givesmart platform with all proceeds benefiting St. Patrick's/St. Brigid's Food Pantry.

Tickets for Irish Night are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/irish with a portion of ticket proceeds also benefiting St. Patrick's/St. Brigid's Food Pantry.

For each ticket purchased through the "Irish" promo code, fans will receive one raffle ticket for the chance to win a Tipp Hill gift basket. The basket includes items and gift cards to Tipp Hill business including Bee Kind, Now & Later and Brooklyn Pickle along with a Crunch St. Patrick's Day shirt. Additional raffle tickets will be available at Guest Services for $5, cash only.

