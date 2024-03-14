Roadrunners Beat Henderson by Four Goals Again; Sweep Two Games

March 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Cam Crotty celebrates with team

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners' Cam Crotty celebrates with team(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners passed go, and collected 2 points on Monopoly Night as they defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 6-2 to improve to 33-19-3-2 on the year from the Tucson Arena Wednesday night.

Vlad Kolyachonok kicked off the Wednesday night game at the 7:03 mark of the first period scoring and giving Tucson an early lead. Josh Doan and Jan Jenik assisted Kolyachonok on the play. Henderson would answer and knot things up 1-1 before Cam Crotty would rip a shot from the blue line and avoid everyone, including the Henderson goalie, to score for the Roadrunners. Crotty's third goal of the season was assisted by Max Szuber. As time expired in the first, Henderson would score a goal in true March fashion, a buzzer beater. The goal at the 19:59 mark would tie things up 2-2 heading into the second.

No scoring for either side in the second, but the shots on goal would favor the Roadrunners 11-5. Tucson Goalie Dylan Wells was perfect in the second and third frame making 18 saves in those two periods. Wells, following Matthew Villalta's shutout performance on Tuesday night, would put on a great performance of his own ending the night with 34 saves.

Period three would start early in favor of the Roadrunners. Captain Steven Kampfer scored his first goal of the season, a power-play game-winning goal, at the 1:24 mark of the period. Kampfer was assisted by Josh Doan and Aku Raty. Doan picked up his second assist of the night. Jan Jenik would take notes on his Captain's behavior and score a goal of his own later in the frame. Jenik was assisted by Montana Onyebuchi and Patrik Koch on the play. Following in succession Nathan Smith would light the lamp for the Roadrunners and extend Tucson's lead to three. With a 5-2 lead Henderson would pull their goalie. That was all Colin Theisen would need to see as he intercepted the puck and fed Jan Jenik, a selfless play that would send the Roadrunners home with a win, and Jan Jenik home with two goals and an assist on the night.

The Roadrunners look to keep the winning streak going on Saturday and Sunday March 16th and 17th at the Tucson Arena.

"It was a pretty successful series and anytime you can sweep that's a huge win. Coming from where we were last week this is a huge step in the right direction. Every point matters going down the stretch but you have to take it game by game," said Defenseman Travis Barron following Tucson's 6-2 win on Wednesday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.