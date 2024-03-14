Reign Edged by Gulls, 2-1

Despite a lopsided shot total in their favor, the Ontario Reign (31-20-3-3) came up short against the San Diego Gulls (21-25-8-0) on the road Wednesday night by a score of 2-1 at Pechanga Arena.

Samuel Fagemo scored his league-leading 35th goal for Ontario in the loss during a contest that saw them outshoot San Diego 42-13. TJ Tynan earned the primary assist on the strike and is also tied for the AHL lead with 44 assists this season.

Date: March 13, 2024

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 1 0 1 SD 2 0 0 2

Shots PP ONT 42 0/4 SD 13 0/1

Three Stars -

1. Calle Clang (SD)

2. Robert Hagg (SD)

3. Nikita Nesterenko (SD)

W: Calle Clang

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Friday, March 15 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

